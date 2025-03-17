Necessities for families in need

THIS Ramadan, Lotus’s Malaysia has launched a month-long #KitakanJiran donation drive in partnership with Coca-Cola Refreshments Malaysia to support 200 vulnerable Muslim families through local mosques.

These families are set to receive Lotus’s fresh whole chicken and RM250 worth of staple commodities to enable them to fast comfortably and have nutritious meals through the season.

Volunteers from both companies delivered the first batch of aid on the tenth day of Ramadan to the congregation of Masjid Sembilang Seberang Jaya and will do the same for communities in Rawang, Bandar Puteri Bangi and Kota Bharu in the following weeks.

“The opportunity to do good never fails to bring people together. This donation drive will help provide our volunteers and business partners a united sense of purpose and fulfilment, especially during Ramadan,” said Lotus’s Malaysia communication and sustainability head Hanim Hamdan.

Using its nationwide network, Lotus’s Malaysia is committed to helping communities in 40 locations this Ramadan. The total value for fresh whole chicken, staple commodities, beverages, confectionery and sauces to be donated is estimated to be RM250,000.

“Around 220 volunteers will go around the country to hand over alms to Muslim communities and their local mosques for over 16,000 people in need and their families. Ramadan is a great month of giving,” Hanim said.

As in previous years, Lotus’s Malaysia will hold its Ramadan cookout. 600 freshly cooked hot meals will be prepared by Lotus’s Malaysia, with support from volunteers from its long-time charity partner Food Aid Foundation and brand partners, for those in need.