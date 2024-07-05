Netflix releases first trailer of Senna biopic

PREPARE to be swept away by the adrenaline-fueled world of Formula 1 as video streaming giant Netflix drops the first teaser for its much-anticipated biopic Senna. Released on April 30, the teaser promises a heart-pounding journey from start to finish.

Senna dives deep into the illustrious career and fascinating life of Ayrton Senna, a true legend of motorsport. With 41 Grands Prix victories under his name, Senna’s legacy continues to inspire, even decades after his tragic passing at the age of 34 during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Portraying the iconic driver is Gabriel Leone, who brings Senna’s story to life as the teaser offers a glimpse into Senna’s remarkable victory at the 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix, a race fraught with challenges as he battled through gearbox issues to clinch victory on his home turf in Interlagos, Sao Paulo.

As the teaser unfolds, viewers are treated to snapshots of Senna’s emotional journey both on and off the track, capturing the essence of his unparalleled passion and determination.

Set to unfold across six gripping episodes, Senna will trace the trajectory of his remarkable career, from his early days in Formula Ford to his triumphant moments on the world stage, tragically cut short in Imola, Italy.

Joining Leone in this star-studded ensemble cast are talents like The Gentlemen’s Kaya Scodelario, Alice Wegmann, Camila Mardila, Hugo Bonemar, Nicolas Cruz and Susan Riberio.

Helming the series as showrunner and co-director are Vicente Amorim and Julia Rezende, with production spearheaded by Fabiano Gullane and Caio Gullane in collaboration with Senna’s family and Senna Brands.

Netflix has yet to unveil the release date of Senna.