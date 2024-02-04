New and stronger

Honor’s latest offerings promise advanced features

HONOR has expanded its Magic series with three new flagship smartphones and a tablet. The Honor Magic6 Pro, Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR and Porsche Design Honor Magic6 RSR cater to diverse needs, while the Honor Pad 9 aims to be a versatile work-play companion. Picture perfect The Honor Magic6 Pro shines with its Falcon Camera System, featuring a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and an impressive 180MP Tele-falcon camera. With 100× digital zoom and AI Motion Sensing Capture, achieving stunning images and high-definition moments is a breeze. Its 6.8-inch All-range Low-power LTPO Eye Comfort Display, paired with 4320Hz PWM Dimming, ensures an immersive viewing experience. The device also has a powerful 5600mAh battery and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for smooth performance.

Feature-packed The Honor Pad 9 boasts a 12.1-inch 2.5K Eye-Comfort Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Honor Histen sound tuning technology for an immersive audio-visual experience. With expandable 8GB RAM Turbo and up to 256GB storage, multitasking and storing multimedia is hassle-free. The tablet offers Wi-Fi and 5G variants, ensuring lightning-fast connectivity for downloads and streaming.

In style with motorsports Inspired by motorsports, the Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR stands out as the world’s thinnest inward-foldable phone. It features a Super-Light Titanium Hinge, an Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, and a trio of cameras, including a 50MP main camera. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets and a 5000mAh battery, this foldable phone promises both style and performance.