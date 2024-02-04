New and stronger

HONOR has expanded its Magic series with three new flagship smartphones and a tablet. The Honor Magic6 Pro, Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR and Porsche Design Honor Magic6 RSR cater to diverse needs, while the Honor Pad 9 aims to be a versatile work-play companion.
Picture perfect
The Honor Magic6 Pro shines with its Falcon Camera System, featuring a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and an impressive 180MP Tele-falcon camera. With 100× digital zoom and AI Motion Sensing Capture, achieving stunning images and high-definition moments is a breeze. Its 6.8-inch All-range Low-power LTPO Eye Comfort Display, paired with 4320Hz PWM Dimming, ensures an immersive viewing experience. The device also has a powerful 5600mAh battery and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for smooth performance.
Feature-packed
The Honor Pad 9 boasts a 12.1-inch 2.5K Eye-Comfort Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Honor Histen sound tuning technology for an immersive audio-visual experience. With expandable 8GB RAM Turbo and up to 256GB storage, multitasking and storing multimedia is hassle-free. The tablet offers Wi-Fi and 5G variants, ensuring lightning-fast connectivity for downloads and streaming.
In style with motorsports
Inspired by motorsports, the Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR stands out as the world’s thinnest inward-foldable phone. It features a Super-Light Titanium Hinge, an Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, and a trio of cameras, including a 50MP main camera. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets and a 5000mAh battery, this foldable phone promises both style and performance.
Inspired by Porsche Taycan
The Porsche Design Honor Magic6 RSR draws design cues from the Porsche Taycan, reflecting elegance and sophistication. It boasts a Super Dynamic Honor Falcon Camera H9800 sensor with a 15EV dynamic range and a LiDAR Matrix Autofocus System for crisp and accurate shots. With its durable Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield and powerful 5600mAh battery, this smartphone offers both style and durability.
Pricing and availability
The Honor Magic6 Pro starts at RM4,499 and comes with attractive pre-order bonuses, including gifts worth up to RM1,960. The Honor Pad 9 Wi-Fi version is priced at RM1,499 and hit stores on March 28, with a 5G version launching on April 19. The Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR and Porsche Design Honor Magic6 RSR are priced at RM10,999 and RM7,499, respectively, with exclusive purchase options for early registrants.