New films, new stories

Syafiq (right) and Sharnaaz face off in a high-stakes battle of loyalty and betrayal in Malaysia’s biggest action film of the year – Blood Brothers.

FROM explosive action thrillers to heartfelt family dramas and long-awaited anime finales, 2025 is shaping up to be a standout year for cinema. With major local releases such as Blood Brothers, international sensations such as Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and Disney’s nostalgic return with Lilo & Stitch, moviegoers have plenty to look forward to. Whether you are after adrenaline, emotion, or a bit of both, this year’s film lineup promises something for everyone. (1) Blood Brothers brings Malaysian action to new heights Premiered: April 10 Directed by Syafiq Yusof and Abhilash Chandra, Blood Brothers is already earning its place as one of the biggest local action hits of the year. Featuring a powerhouse cast including Syafiq Kyle, Sharnaaz Ahmad, Syazwan Zulkifly and Shukri Yahaya, the film revolves around Ariff, a loyal bodyguard accused of betrayal, who is forced to turn to his estranged brother to clear his name. The film’s explosive 2-minute trailer has captured online attention with its emotionally charged fight scenes and gritty narrative. Set against a backdrop of betrayal and loyalty, Blood Brothers is not just a showcase of top-tier action, it is a story of brotherhood tested to the extreme. With edge-of-your-seat pacing and stylish cinematography, this is Malaysian cinema at full throttle.

(2) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Release date: Aug 14 (Malaysia) Global anime phenomenon Demon Slayer kicks off its highly anticipated trilogy conclusion with Infinity Castle. Set to debut in Malaysia and other parts of Southeast Asia this August, the film represents the beginning of the series’ final arc, crafted by animation powerhouse ufotable. Picking up after the Hashira Training Arc, the story plunges Tanjiro and his comrades into Muzan Kibutsuji’s stronghold, the Infinity Castle, for an all-out final battle between humanity and demons. Known for its breathtaking visuals, emotional depth and heart-pounding action, this first installment promises an unforgettable experience for anime fans around the world. Infinity Castle is only the beginning. With the second and third parts of the Demon Slayer finale expected to follow in 2026, fans are already gearing up for what could be anime’s most ambitious cinematic trilogy yet. Following Mugen Train’s record-breaking success, this new arc has the potential to cement Demon Slayer as one of the most beloved anime franchises in global history. The film will release in over 50 countries across multiple dates from mid-August to late September, including the Philippines, Australia, India, Brazil, France and Germany. Crunchyroll and Sony are setting a new standard for anime movie distribution with a simultaneous rollout and screenings in Imax and large formats.

(3) My Parents’ Midlife Crisis gives voice to family struggles, self-discovery Release date: May In time for post-Raya reflection, My Parents’ Midlife Crisis is set to deliver a heartwarming and thought-provoking local drama. The film marks the directorial debut of Joey Lee, whose script earned acclaim at the Busan Asian Film School and received support from international film bodies such as Arri and Finas. Starring Jojo Goh and Douglas Lim, the story follows a 13-year-old girl named Velonica, trapped in the tension between her traditional father and her mother, Sandra, who unexpectedly finds passion and conflict through competitive cycling. What begins as a family drama evolves into a narrative about second chances, dreams reignited and the cost of societal expectations. Completed in just 21 days, the film has already been tested with early audiences and garnered positive feedback. Lee’s poignant exploration of Asian family dynamics, backed by stellar performances and sharp writing, positions this as a must-watch Malaysian indie release.