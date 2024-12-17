Nick Carter is back with Who I Am world tour

MALAYSIAN fans of 90s pop are in for a treat as Nick Carter, the youngest member of the legendary Backstreet Boys, announces a Kuala Lumpur stop on his Who I Am world tour.

The highly anticipated solo concert will take place on Feb 26, 2025 at Zepp KL, promising an unforgettable evening of nostalgia and timeless hits.

Marking his first return to Malaysia since 2015, when he performed alongside the Backstreet Boys during their In A World Like This tour, Carter is back to captivate fans with a setlist blending solo hits, Backstreet Boys classics and personal favourites.

The tour comes on the heels of his successful 2023 solo comeback, highlighted by singles like Superman, Made For Us and Never Break My Heart (Not Again).

Organised by Hitman Solutions and Happymoon, the Kuala Lumpur concert is part of the Asian leg of Carter’s global tour. The concert promises to be more than just a musical performance. Fans can expect a night filled with memories, singing along to iconic Backstreet Boys hits such as Everybody, I Want It That Way and As Long As You Love Me.

General sales of tickets are on sale, priced from RM248 to RM448. VIP Box packages, accommodating up to 10 guests, are also available for RM8,888.