DESPITE advancing years, some bands are not content to being relegated to “heritage” or “legacy artistes” status, trading on past glories or doing a greatest hits tour. Some continue to defy expectations by pushing the envelope and defy the laws of diminishing returns. One such act is the Antipodean barnstormers, the Bad Seeds led by the original gothic prince of darkness – Nick Cave.

Cave has built a formidable reputation as a singer, author and thespian over the decades, with a series of works that always challenges the intellect. The music is almost always emotionally charged and filled with a dark sense of foreboding, best exemplified by the infamous duet with fellow Aussie Kylie Minogue – Where the Wild Rose Grow. As a reflection of Cave’s musical prowess, he was able to transform Minogue from a bright, sparkly pop princess into something altogether more dark and sinister on that 1995 single.

The band’s latest long player Wild God is its 18th studio effort since forming in Melbourne, Australia in 1983. Released five years after Ghosteen (2019), which was primarily a studio collaboration between Cave and Warren Ellis, Wild God is the first studio album to feature the full participation of the Bad Seeds since Skeleton Tree (2016).

Released on Aug 30, it has been described by Cave as a “happy album” that is reflective of the band’s current state of mind. Newbies to Cave and his work, will be wondering just what is he talking about as the songs have that familiar dark undertone as well as sweeping melancholia informing much of the proceedings.

However, those willing to give this album more time will be rewarded for their patience. Cave’s rich baritone revel in songs of love, loss and faith, taking listeners on a journey of deep introspection and emotional whirlwinds.

The album’s release was preceded by three singles – Wild Gods, Frogs and Long Dark Night. The title track is typical Cave as his twisted lyrics take listeners on strange yet vivid supernatural journey.

Frogs sees the band spreading its wings to create a languid ethereal soundscape, inviting listeners to completely immerse themselves in the album. Long Dark Night has Cave in superb form as he pours his laments over a dirge-lie piano riff, his rich baritone quivering heavy with melancholy and regret.

Long time devotees will already have dived headlong into this new opus. Make no mistake, this band is not easy listening, Wild God is not meant to be consumed as background music but one that demands the listener give it their full attention. Do so and the rewards will be plentiful.