No Hulk any time soon

AS fast as Mark Ruffalo made Marvel fans hopeful of his reappearance as Hulk, those hopes have been dashed even faster.

During the Santa Barbara International Film Festival event on Feb 11, Ruffalo was asked by the moderator if his next film appearance would be him reprising the role of Bruce Banner and the Hulk in next year’s Captain America: Brave New World.

“Yeah. It’s going to be great,” Ruffalo had reportedly responded at the time. He added that he could not talk more about the film as Marvel has “a drone that follows him around” due to the studio’s infamous secrecy regarding future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

After the news quickly spread, a source told Entertainment Weekly that Ruffalo had misunderstood the question and that he would not be in the fourth Captain America film.

During the same event, Ruffalo also said there would not be a standalone Hulk film from Marvel Studios and it may never happen. “We’ll never give you a standalone Hulk,” Ruffalo said, quoting what Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had told him.