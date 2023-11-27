MICROSOFT is bringing the hammer down on unauthorised controllers and accessories. Players on the Xbox Series X/S consoles disclosed that they were getting error messages while trying to use off-brand controllers towards the end of October.

First reported by Windows Central, the console warning states that “A connected accessory is not authorised,“ and below it, the message reads, “Using unauthorised accessories compromises your gaming experience.

“For this reason, the unauthorised accessory will be blocked from use on Nov 12.” A spokesperson for Kotaku.com then confirmed that the ban would soon go into effect for performance, security and safety.

“Microsoft and other licensed Xbox hardware partners’ accessories are designed and manufactured with quality standards for performance, security and safety.

“Unauthorised accessories can compromise the gaming experience on Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S). Players may receive a pop-up warning that their accessory is unauthorised.

“Eventually, the unauthorised accessory will be blocked from use to preserve the console gaming experience,” the statement read.

The move by Microsoft is speculated to be the company blocking attempts to cheat in games through its consoles due to devices such as XIM and Cronus Zen, which allow players to modify their controller inputs.

Unfortunately, the ban will affect all the non-cheating off-brand controllers and accessories. For instance, if someone’s official Xbox Series X/S controller breaks, they cannot get a cheaper alternative anymore due to the ban.