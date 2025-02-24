Promoting responsible recycling activity

PANASONIC Malaysia has partnered with e-waste recycling organisation ERTH for the Panasonic e-Waste Recycling campaign. This initiative aligns with Panasonic’s corporate vision “Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow”, and its Panasonic Green Impact (PGI) goal, reinforcing the company’s commitment to societal well-being, economic growth and responsible consumption within the electrical industry. The campaign runs until June 30 in the Klang Valley. Customers can join by completing a simple form on Panasonic’s official campaign page, after which an ERTH Hero will arrange a convenient pick-up. Each collection box must contain at least three items. As a reward for responsible recycling, Panasonic Malaysia will offer participants a RM50 Club Panasonic e-voucher with a minimum spent of RM150.

With rapid technological advancement, electronic devices quickly become obsolete, leading to an ever-growing e-waste problem. Malaysia generates over 364 kilotons of e-waste annually, and by 2025, the figure is projected to reach 24.5 million units, roughly the mass of 82 Twin Towers. “As a company committed to enriching lives and societal well-being through our 'Create Today. Enrich Tomorrow' corporate vision, we recognise the urgency of tackling e-waste in Malaysia to secure a sustainable future for our environment and the generations to come. By adopting responsible recycling practices, individuals and businesses can play a vital role in reducing environmental impact and supporting the circular economy. This campaign not only supports our corporate vision but also aligns with our efforts to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,“ said Panasonic Malaysia managing director Keisuke Nishida.