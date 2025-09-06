PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed the Higher Education Ministry to coordinate the necessary support and assistance for the families of the victims involved in the tragic road accident near Gerik early this morning, which claimed the lives of 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students.

In a Facebook post this morning, Anwar said he and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, were deeply saddened by the news of the fatal crash involving a bus and multiple vehicles on the East-West Highway.

“My wife Azizah and I are deeply saddened by the tragic accident near Gerik this morning which resulted in the loss of 15 students.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to all the families of the victims. We pray that you find strength and resilience during this incredibly difficult time.

He also urged the public to draw lessons from such tragic incidents, which serve as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety.

“This heartbreaking tragedy, like so many others before it, must serve as a stark reminder to all of us to remain vigilant on the roads. Never rush to your destination — your life is invaluable and irreplaceable,“ he said.

Earlier, the Civil Defence Force (APM) confirmed that 48 people were involved in the crash, with thirteen victims pronounced dead at the scene, while two more died in the hospital. Four others sustained injuries.

It is understood that the bus was travelling from Jertih, Terengganu, to Tanjung Malim, Perak.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the ministry will provide all necessary assistance to those involved in the tragedy.

He extended his condolences to the families of the victims, who included members of the UPSI community.

“Further information will be updated in due course,” he said in a Facebook post today.