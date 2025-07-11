Park Bo Gum returns to Malaysia for fan meet

BELOVED South Korean actor Park Bo Gum is making his return to Malaysia for a fan meeting, six years after his last visit!

Organised by iMe Malaysia, the Park Bo Gum 2025 Fan Meeting Tour (Be With You) in Kuala Lumpur will be held on Sept 13 at Idea Live Arena. Fans can look forward to an up-close and heartwarming evening with Park in person!

Since his debut, Park has starred in numerous hit dramas such as Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight, Encounter, and most recently, When Life Gives You Tangerines, in which his portrayal of Yang Gwan-sik further cemented his rising popularity.

Often referred to as the “Nation’s Boyfriend”, Park is adored not only for his charming and sincere personality, but also for his multi-talented abilities in acting, singing and hosting.

Known for his warm vocals, kind fan interactions and flawless stage presence, he continues to capture hearts across the globe.

Now returning to meet his Malaysian fans as one of the leading Hallyu stars of this generation, Park is ready to create an unforgettable night filled with meaningful memories!

Tickets, priced at RM228 to RM768, will be sale on July 15 (Tuesday).