NO matter race, religion or political ideologies, a feeling of pride is often evoked from within when listening to patriotic songs.

Patriotic songs are musical tales of the forefathers’ sacrifices. Every August, Malaysians are reminded through these tunes that our freedom from the colonial rule is a privilege we must not take for granted.

With Malaysia’s 67th Independence Day just two days away, here are 10 iconic patriotic songs to embrace the spirit of Merdeka.

Negaraku (1957)

The tune that embodies the Malaysian sovereignty has two fabled origins. Some say the iconic anthem was adopted from Perak’s state anthem Allah Lanjutkan Usia Sultan for its “traditional flavour”.

Meanwhile, others say the song, composed in the major scale to express its grandeur, is based on a 19th-century French song La Rosalie. It was rumoured Raja Chulan who frequented Seychelles to visit his exiled father Sultan

Abdullah learned the song. Upon returning to Perak, he introduced the song to his brother Raja Ngah Mansur. The song was later recomposed and made the Perak anthem, which eventually became the national anthem.

In July 2003, Negaraku was supposed to be rearranged as its title and incipit were also set to be changed from Negaraku to Malaysiaku. But, the move was met with public outcry that it was scrapped. The anthem was later rearranged by composer Wah Idris into a slower tempo, which is its original version.

No matter the origin of Negaraku, the anthem is synonymous with the Malaysian pride and it will continue to be sung proudly for decades.

Warisan (1982)

A classic by late singer Datuk Sudirman Haji Arshad, Warisan is a declaration of love by an ordinary citizen for their country and a promise to continue living the legacy of our forefathers.

The 2014 Merdeka anthem was picked from Sudirman’s 1982 album Abadi, which comprises patriotic songs to depict the “Singing Lawyer’s” dedication and immense love for the country.

Composed mainly on the minor scale, the song is designed to invoke a sense of profound affection layered with tinge of gloom as the lyrics also express the citizen’s regret over not possessing the intrepidity of a soldier but is still willing to defend the country in their own unique way.

Inilah Barisan Kita (2006)

Inilah Barisan Kita, or Perajurit Tanah Air, is perhaps the most sombre song in this list but it is not without its gravitas.

With a military-like tune, this song will make your hair stand on end as it delicately articulates the possibility of not returning home after battle.

Composed by Indonesian musician Saiful Bahri, the solemn song extols a soldier’s readiness to fight and die. A poignant farewell poem, this song was also dedicated to the frontliners at the height of Covid-19 and the soldiers during 2013 Lahad Datu intrusion.

Keranamu Malaysia (2000)

Keranamu Malaysia is an anthem that resonates with many millennial Malaysians.

Created by Datuk Suhaimi Mohd Zain, better known as Pak Ngah, a renowned artiste who worked with the likes of Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Keranamu Malaysia was the official theme song for Independence Day from 2000-2006.

The upbeat song, paired with lyrics that parley the realities of current and near future Malaysia, is sung almost every year ever since it was released. Penned by Siso Kopratasa, a Malaysian artiste popular in the 1980s, the song evokes a sense of hope.

31 Ogos (1963)

Another upbeat tune, the song was part of a compilation album Tanggal 31 Ogos, that featured songs by famous Malaysian artistes at the time such as Sudirman, Tan Sri P. Ramlee, Saloma, DJ Dave and Rosemaria.

Originally sung by Ahmad C. B., an Indonesian-Singaporean artiste, 31 Ogos was later re-recorded by the nation’s most beloved tenor Sudirman. The song, opened with roaring brass instruments accompanied by Sudirman’s clear and dynamic vocals, conjures up feelings of patriotism and hope.

The iconic song is now played every Merdeka month in public places and frequently accompanies montages for Merdeka celebrations.

Jalur Gemilang (1997)

A song dedicated to the Malaysian national flag Jalur Gemilang, the anthem was arranged by Pak Ngah and written by Siso.

The anthem was originally named Benderaku but in 1997, the song was updated to reflect the name given to the national flag. Using woodwind and reed instruments such as clarinets and saxophones to compose, the song illustrates the meaning behind the colours and symbols of the Jalur Gemilang.

Saya Anak Malaysia (2016)

Sang by Salim Ibrahim (Dr Sam), the song is a history lesson as well as a show of appreciation for the multicultural society and diversity.

Dr Sam’s distinctive voice gives the song an edgier, rock feel. The guitar licks paired with a catchy, ear-worm refrain “Saya Anak Malaysia”, is testament of this song’s longevity as one of the most popular patriotic songs.

Still echoing through eardrums of multiple generations, we sometimes unironically catch ourselves singing the refrain during an idle moment.

Malaysia Berjaya (1964)

Another song that echoes the nation’s victory, Malaysia Berjaya is believed to commemorate the country’s victory over Indonesia in the Borneo confrontation.

The conflict, known as Konfrontasi, came about when the neighbour country launched attacks on East Malaysia, initiating an undeclared war. On Aug 11, 1966, a peace truce between the two countries were finally signed.

However, the correlation of the song and the historic event was not confirmed, considering the song itself was launched on Nov 16, 1964 by the third Agong Tuanku Syed Putra ibni Al-Marhum Syed Hassan Jamalullail.

Sejahtera Malaysia (2007)

Expressing love and gratitude, Sejahtera Malaysia is a song that simply wishes the best for the country.

The song’s third stanza’s opening verse, “Seia sekata sehati sejiwa” that translates to unanimous and united is the hook that every Malaysian remembers when talking about Sejahtera Malaysia.

Serenaded by Zurin Aniza’s mellifluous voice, Sejahtera Malaysia is a promise of loyalty and proclamation of love for this young, bountiful land. This song was re-recorded in 2018 by popular artiste Sheila Majid for the movie Rise: Inilah Kalilah, a political drama film based on the 14th general election in Malaysia.

Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka (2024)

Of course, the final song on the list is this year’s theme song that is composed, written and performed by Affan Mazlan.

With patriotic lyrics that invoke national pride, this unique arrangement incorporates traditional instruments such as sitar, tabla and gendang to fully embody the identity of Malaysia.

Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka upholds the Madani Malaysia policy framework to create a united and holistic nation as it also promotes unity and harmony in its lyrics.

These patriotic songs are indications that music transcends time, boundaries and language. This Merdeka, gather with your local community to share the joy of liberation and celebrate the land that was gifted to us by singing your favourite patriotic tune.