Picking right property with good external feng shui

When people think of feng shui, they often focus on arranging furniture or adjusting the inside of their homes. But in reality, external feng shui, the environment around your home, plays an even bigger role in shaping the flow of energy (qi) in your life. In feng shui, the landforms, streets, rivers and buildings around your property influence the quality of energy you receive daily. Here are simple signs of good external feng shui to look for:

Support behind you

Just like a good chair that supports your back, a home with a gentle hill formation, building or higher ground behind it feels more protected.

This symbolises strong support in your career, finances and personal life.

Front that open and bright

The front of your house should feel open, bright and welcoming – known as the Bright Hall (Ming Tang).

This space invites opportunities, good fortune and helpful people into your life.

Gentle, meandering roads

Roads in front of your home should curve gently, not rush straight towards your main door. A gentle flow mirrors a peaceful, steady flow of opportunities, while sharp, aggressive roads can bring turbulent energy.

Even if your indoor feng shui is perfect, external factors can either support or weaken your luck. By paying attention to the environment surrounding you, you align yourself with stronger and healthier energy, helping success and happiness find their way to your doorstep.

This article is contributed by feng shui consultant Daniel Siew