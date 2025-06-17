BANGI: Malaysia must introduce dedicated legislation to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) and mitigate its associated risks, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said yesterday.

Speaking after her ministry’s monthly assembly and the launch of the National Legal Academy, Azalina confirmed she had formally written to Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo to initiate discussions on developing AI-specific laws.

“I’ve proposed a meeting between the Legal Affairs Division and the Digital Ministry to explore a legislative framework for AI,” she said.

Azalina stressed that AI operates on a fundamentally different paradigm from conventional technologies and cannot be governed under existing legal frameworks.

She pointed to the European Union’s AI Act – the world’s first comprehensive AI legislation – as a model Malaysia could study and adapt to local needs.

“We must look at global frameworks like the EU’s AI Act, which categorises risks and defines responsibilities, to see how they can inform Malaysia’s approach,” she said.

She also highlighted broader efforts to digitise the judicial system, including the use of voice-to-text transcription and online filing, noting that such systems must extend beyond Putrajaya to district courts nationwide.

Gobind had earlier announced that a detailed proposal on Malaysia’s AI regulatory roadmap, currently being finalised by the National Artificial Intelligence Office, would be ready by the end of June.

The roadmap may include new legislation, regulatory rules or standard-setting frameworks.

Azalina also called for stronger corporate accountability laws, citing the recent fatal bus crash in Gerik that claimed 15 lives.

“We need serious policy discussions around corporate negligence and potential laws on corporate manslaughter, especially when public safety is compromised,” she said.

Separately, she confirmed that the Online Safety Act 2024 – which has been gazetted – is awaiting its enforcement date.

The Act will come into effect once Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil signs the enforcement order.

Once in force, the law will allow for immediate regulatory action against harmful online content and introduce a statutory duty of care on platform providers.

An online safety committee will also be formed to define and classify online harms, although child-related matters will remain governed under the Child Act 2001.