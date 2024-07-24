Power of brand ambassadors

Six fresh faces of endorsements

BRAND ambassadors play a crucial role in shaping a brand’s image and extending its reach. Their influence can significantly enhance brand visibility, credibility and consumer trust. Having a brand ambassador is vital and it can be beneficial for companies. Brand ambassadors enhance connections with consumers by leveraging their substantial followings and trusted reputations. Their endorsements introduce brands to new audiences, humanising them through personal stories and differentiating them from competitors. By creating a relatable and memorable image, brand ambassadors foster trust and drive interest, making them invaluable in modern marketing strategies. Here are some of the new faces to the brand ambassador game. Goh Liu Ying for Beleap Wet Wipes Leap Generation Sdn Bhd has announced Goh Liu Ying as the brand ambassador for its new product Beleap Wet Wipes. Goh, a former Malaysian badminton player and 2016 Summer Olympics mixed doubles silver medallist, brings her sportsmanship and credibility to the brand. Her collaboration with Beleap Wet Wipes emphasises the product’s quality and commitment to sustainability, aiming to set new standards in personal care.

Ren Meguro for Toshiba TV Toshiba TV has introduced Ren Meguro as its new brand ambassador for Japan and seven overseas regions. Meguro, a popular actor and key member of the popular music group Snow Man, is featured in Toshiba TV’s new commercial Fateful Encounter. His diverse talents and popularity align with Toshiba’s 2024 communication concept, enhancing the brand’s appeal and reach across Asia. Popular in Asia, Meguro is also set to feature in Toshiba TV’s advertisements in Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Hong Kong as the brand’s ambassador.

Kim Seok-jin for Maison Fred Maison Fred welcomed Jin of BTS as its new global brand ambassador. Jin, the face of modern pop culture, embodies the spirit of Maison Fred with his radiant energy, artistic qualities and commitment to excellence. His collaboration with the luxury brand promises to shine with a unique sparkle, resonating with millions of fans worldwide and enhancing Maison Fred’s modernity and individuality.

Tony Parker for Alibaba.com’s Olympic Games Paris 2024 Campaign Alibaba.com has appointed Olympian and four-time NBA champion Tony Parker as the face of its “Same Player, New Game” campaign for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Parker’s transition from sports to successful entrepreneurship mirrors Alibaba.com’s vision of enabling athletes to explore new business opportunities. His endorsement will highlight the platform’s innovative approach to connecting buyers and suppliers globally, driving long-term growth. Since retiring from the game, he has become a serial entrepreneur and investor who has successfully bridged the divide between sports and business. As a global ambassador, Parker will highlight the ease at which aspiring entrepreneurs, including athletes and former athletes, can set up their own businesses, establish supply chains with buyers and sellers from around the globe and drive long-term growth through Alibaba.com.

Ann Pow for IBPO IBPO Group Bhd, a fusion financial company, has appointed Malaysian triathlete and multiple triathlon medalist Ann Pow as its first brand ambassador. Pow’s impressive athletic achievements and substantial social media following make her an inspirational figure for sports enthusiasts and the younger generation. Her role with IBPO emphasises empowerment and achieving goals through IBPO’s fusion finance technology, highlighting the synergy between finance and sports in pursuing success and personal growth.