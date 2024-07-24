Pretty in pink

Exploring hues of 12 food that tantalise tastebuds

Beetroot risotto combines the natural sweetness of the vegetable with the creamy richness of arborio rice. – PIC FROM YOUTUBE @CHEFSTEPS

COLOURS stir the imagination and prime the tastebuds for an unforgettable experience. Among the spectrum of colours, pink stands out as a hue associated with elegance and romance. From savoury to sweet, pink foods offer a variety of flavours and textures that captivate the senses. Here are our top 12 pink foods that not only satisfy hunger but also add a splash of vibrancy to any dining experience. Beetroot risotto Earthy and vibrant, beetroot risotto is a comforting dish that marries the creamy richness of arborio rice with the natural sweetness of beetroots. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh herbs, this dish is a symphony of flavours and colours.

Dragon fruit smoothie bowl A tropical delight, dragon fruit smoothie bowls are as nutritious as they are visually stunning. Blended with banana, coconut milk and topped with granola, fresh fruits and chia seeds, this pink-hued bowl is a refreshing way to start your day.

Pink lemonade cupcakes These fluffy treats combine the tartness of lemons with the sweetness of raspberries, resulting in a burst of flavour with every bite. Topped with pink frosting and lemon zest, they are a delightful addition to any dessert spread.

Watermelon salad Refreshing and hydrating, watermelon salad is a favourite for hot days. Cubes of juicy watermelon are paired with feta cheese, mint leaves and a drizzle of balsamic glaze, creating a harmonious blend of sweet and savoury flavours.

Pink pasta This creamy, tomato-based sauce delivers a punch of flavour that complements al dente pasta perfectly. Garnished with fresh basil and grated parmesan, it is a dish that is elegant and indulgent.

Guava cheesecake The velvety smoothness of cream cheese meets the sweet and tangy flavour of guavas, creating a dessert that is rich in taste and colour. With a buttery Graham cracker crust, it is a slice of paradise on a plate.

Pink peppercorn-crusted tuna steak For seafood lovers, pink peppercorn-crusted tuna steak offers a mouthwatering experience. The subtle heat of pink peppercorns enhances the natural flavour of a seared tuna, resulting in a dish that is bold, flavourful and beautifully pink from edge to edge.

Raspberry mousse Delicate and airy, raspberry mousse is a dessert fit for any occasion. Made with fresh raspberries, whipped cream and gelatine, this decadent treat boasts a vibrant pink hue and a velvety smooth texture that melts in your mouth.

Pink velvet cake No list of pink foods would be complete without the pink velvet cake. A whimsical twist on the classic red velvet, this cake features layers of moist, pink-hued sponge cake sandwiched between cream cheese frosting. With its fluffy texture and irresistible flavour, it is the perfect finale to any meal.

Pink peppermint macarons Delicate and delightful, pink peppermint macarons are a confectionery dream come true. The French treats delicately brittle almond-based shells are filled with smooth peppermint buttercream. Their pastel pink hue and dainty flavour make them a perfect addition to any dessert spread.

Sakura mochi Taste the flavours of Japan with sakura mochi, a traditional sweet treat enjoyed during the cherry blossom season. These delicate rice cakes are filled with sweet red bean paste and wrapped in pickled cherry blossom leaves, imparting a subtle floral flavour and a beautiful pink hue.