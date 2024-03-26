Promising romance and drama

OVER-THE-TOP video streaming service Viu has ventured into Ramadan content with the launch of its latest Viu Original series Terlanjur Cinta.

Premiering today, this series marks Viu Malaysia’s maiden Ramadan offering. With a stellar cast and seasoned production team, Terlanjur Cinta promises to deliver a compelling blend of romance and drama, a formula that appeals deeply with local audiences.

Renowned producer Eirma Fatima, acclaimed for her previous works like Perempuan Itu (2023), brings her creative prowess to Terlanjur Cinta. With classic Malaysian films like Perempuan Melayu Terakhir (1999) and Embun (2002) under her belt, Eirma’s reputation as a prolific creator precedes her. Her collaboration with Viu Malaysia further solidifies her status as a trailblazer in the local entertainment industry.

Actor-turned-director Izuan Mokhtar takes the helm of Terlanjur Cinta, adding his multifaceted expertise to the project. With a diverse portfolio ranging from romantic dramas to comedies, Izuan’s directorial contributions reflect his versatility and creative depth.

Terlanjur Cinta narrates the poignant tale of Aishah, a young girl facing adversity in an impoverished family. To save her drug-addicted brother from imprisonment and alleviate her family’s financial burdens, Aishah reluctantly agrees to marry Pak Majid, a much older widower.

Despite her budding romance with childhood friend Amir, Aishah finds herself drawn to Pak Majid’s charm. However, their happiness is short-lived when Pak Majid returns with a second wife, altering the dynamics of their relationship.

In conjunction with the series premiere, Viu Malaysia launched a series of exciting initiatives throughout Ramadan. With entertaining activations, giveaways, and cast appearances, Viu Malaysia seeks to enhance the Ramadan experience for viewers across the Klang Valley.

Viu-ers can enjoy Terlanjur Cinta on the Viu app, available for free download on various platforms including the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei App Gallery. Additionally, the series is accessible on selected smart TVs and via www.viu.com.