Quill City Mall KL spreads Christmas joy with magical celebration

Shopping mall transforms into ‘Violet Dreamland’ this festive season

Shoppers will get to experience a Violet Dreamland Christmas at Quill City Mall KL. – ALL PICS BY ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN

QUILL City Mall has transformed into a Violet Dreamland this Christmas, allowing shoppers to experience a magical Christmas wonderland with “A Violet Dreamland Christmas”. The mall will feature vibrant Christmas decorations until Jan 5, 2025. Shoppers will be delighted as the decorations provide a dreamlike setting for holiday memories, allowing shoppers picture-perfect moments. Other attractions for this season include workshops, bazaars and various fun activities. Design your Christmas To ignite the spirit of Christmas, the mall is organising a series of interactive workshops for crafting Christmas wreaths, building festive crystal balls and designing other seasonal treasures. In collaboration with We Post We Care, the mall is allowing shoppers to get hold of their Christmas postcards. Shoppers can get their postcards at the Concierge Counter and collect stamps at various mall stations.

With the postcards, shoppers may share heartfelt holiday greetings with loved ones near and far, capturing the season’s essence of love and generosity. Shopping for season Further enriching the holiday experience is the mall’s bazaars. BookXcess’s bazaar is among the many to look forward to. In partnership with Quill City Mall KL, shoppers will be introduced to “Book Rush”, where they can explore a selection of books. Holiday-themed titles and bestselling novels are among the offerings. While searching for books, shoppers can also indulge in some storytelling sessions, catered for all ages. As for collectors and gift-givers, the Sheldonet Pop-Up store would be an ideal shopping destination. Here, they can get their hands on a range of exclusive memorabilia and trending collectables, adding a personal touch to their Christmas gifts.

For seasonal treats and accessories, shoppers can head to the Frosty Bazaar. This section provides shoppers with an array of festive treats, crafts, toys and accessories. Fun holiday movies Quill City Mall KL extends the holiday magic, organising various activities throughout the campaign. The mall, for instance, will be holding movie screenings. On selected dates, the mall will be screening Disney’s holiday classics such as Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and Frozen 2 from 4pm to 6pm.

Fit for holidays In addition to its festive offerings, Quill City Mall KL will carry out its “Fit & Fun” initiative, redefining wellness as an exciting and integral part of daily life. It is introducing new attractions that are slated to join the mall’s growing portfolio in the first and second quarters of 2025. Among the newcomers is GameOn Sport Hubs, an interactive sports playground that presents virtual challenges with hands-on activities for shoppers to stay fit, offering a stimulating and entertaining fitness experience. The upcoming Maze Escape Room is another future offering, set to be the largest of its kind in Malaysia. The facility promises an exciting experience for team building or individual challenges.

Adding to the fitness offerings, The Rally Padel Club will introduce padel tennis courts, inviting guests to experience this dynamic sport that blends the best of tennis and squash. With its fast-paced and engaging gameplay, padel tennis offers a thrilling way to stay active and have fun. Meanwhile, Rafa Pickleball Club will bring dedicated pickleball courts to Quill City Mall KL, allowing shoppers to play this enjoyable and fast-growing sport. Suitable for all ages, pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, providing an accessible yet exciting activity for everyone.