REALME has unveiled its latest entry-level 5G smartphone, the Realme 14x, positioning it as a device that combines durability with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The new model represents the company’s effort to bring premium features to the more accessible segment of the smartphone market.
At first glance, the Realme 14x impresses with its slim profile, measuring just 7.94mm in thickness and weighing 190g. Available in Carbon Black and Peridot Green, the device features a distinctive transparent light and shadow texture on its back panel, designed for both aesthetics and improved grip.
Military-grade testing
Durability stands out as a key focus for the 14x. The device comes equipped with ArmorShell Protection and has passed Military-Grade Shock Resistance Testing. The engineering team has implemented several protective measures, including a raised screen protection ring that extends 0.23mm around the edges, internal buffer materials strategically placed around core components and a robust die-cast aluminum structure reinforced with metal ribs. The phone’s IP64 rating is the cherry on top of its steely exterior, as it ensures protection against dust and water splashes.
Under the hood, the 14x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, built on a 6nm process. The processor architecture combines two high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 cores running at up to 2.4GHz with six Arm Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2.0GHz. According to Realme, this configuration delivers GPU performance that exceeds similar products by over 50% and provides up to 13% higher game frame rates.
Expandable storage
The device’s memory configuration is particularly noteworthy for its segment, featuring 18GB of Dynamic RAM, which combines 8GB of native memory with 10GB of expandable memory. This setup allows users to keep up to 19 apps active in the background. Additionally, storage needs are addressed with 256GB of ROM, expandable up to 2TB.
Display technology receives special attention with a 120Hz refresh rate screen that incorporates 10 distinct eye protection features. These range from full brightness DC dimming for flicker elimination to intelligent bedtime modes that adjust colour temperature. The display adapts to various conditions, including strong sunlight and offers specialised modes for reading and low-light environments.
Power management is handled by a 5000mAh battery supported by 15W fast charging. The battery life is substantial, with the ability to support 12 hours of continuous video playback or video-heavy social media usage. The charging system demonstrates resilience by functioning even in low temperatures, with quick charging capabilities that provide nearly two hours of call time from just a five-minute charge.
Another AI smartphone
The 14x embraces AI with several practical applications. It integrates Google Gemini for complex reasoning tasks and advanced coding support. The AI Clear Face feature addresses both blurry portraits and aging photographs, while AI Smart Image Matting simplifies subject isolation for creative purposes. The device also includes Circle to Search functionality and AI Smart Loop for enhanced content sharing between applications.
Photography enthusiasts will find a 50MP AI camera with an F1.8 aperture, optimised for well-lit environments and capable of producing detailed images with natural depth effects. The camera system is complemented by innovative features like Rainwater Smart Touch, which maintains touch accuracy even with water droplets on the screen or when used with slightly oily hands.
An intriguing addition is the Free Call feature, which enables communication without internet connectivity. This function works across various scenarios, reaching up to 210 meters in unobstructed underground garage conditions and maintaining effectiveness even in challenging environments like crowded subway stations.
Extensive testing
The device’s commitment to quality is evidenced by its extensive testing regime, having undergone over 320 test stages. These include durability tests such as 500,000 power button cycles and 14,000 micro drop tests, along with temperature resistance evaluations from -20°C to 75°C.
With Realme UI 6.0 providing the software foundation, featuring redesigned icons and an optimised notification system, the 14x proves to be a comprehensive package in the entry-level 5G segment. It successfully combines durability, performance and AI capabilities in a device that aims to meet the evolving needs of budget-conscious smartphone users.
The Realme 14x 5G 8GB+256GB is available at RM1,099 exclusively on TikTok Shop and CelcomDigi from February, while the 8GB+128GB model is priced at RM899 in postpaid plans by U Mobile, Maxis and Hotlink.