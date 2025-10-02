Entry-level 5G phone mixes military-grade durability with next-gen artificial intelligence

REALME has unveiled its latest entry-level 5G smartphone, the Realme 14x, positioning it as a device that combines durability with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The new model represents the company’s effort to bring premium features to the more accessible segment of the smartphone market. At first glance, the Realme 14x impresses with its slim profile, measuring just 7.94mm in thickness and weighing 190g. Available in Carbon Black and Peridot Green, the device features a distinctive transparent light and shadow texture on its back panel, designed for both aesthetics and improved grip.

Military-grade testing Durability stands out as a key focus for the 14x. The device comes equipped with ArmorShell Protection and has passed Military-Grade Shock Resistance Testing. The engineering team has implemented several protective measures, including a raised screen protection ring that extends 0.23mm around the edges, internal buffer materials strategically placed around core components and a robust die-cast aluminum structure reinforced with metal ribs. The phone’s IP64 rating is the cherry on top of its steely exterior, as it ensures protection against dust and water splashes. Under the hood, the 14x is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, built on a 6nm process. The processor architecture combines two high-performance Arm Cortex-A76 cores running at up to 2.4GHz with six Arm Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2.0GHz. According to Realme, this configuration delivers GPU performance that exceeds similar products by over 50% and provides up to 13% higher game frame rates. Expandable storage The device’s memory configuration is particularly noteworthy for its segment, featuring 18GB of Dynamic RAM, which combines 8GB of native memory with 10GB of expandable memory. This setup allows users to keep up to 19 apps active in the background. Additionally, storage needs are addressed with 256GB of ROM, expandable up to 2TB. Display technology receives special attention with a 120Hz refresh rate screen that incorporates 10 distinct eye protection features. These range from full brightness DC dimming for flicker elimination to intelligent bedtime modes that adjust colour temperature. The display adapts to various conditions, including strong sunlight and offers specialised modes for reading and low-light environments. Power management is handled by a 5000mAh battery supported by 15W fast charging. The battery life is substantial, with the ability to support 12 hours of continuous video playback or video-heavy social media usage. The charging system demonstrates resilience by functioning even in low temperatures, with quick charging capabilities that provide nearly two hours of call time from just a five-minute charge.