MUSIC sounds better when shared. Heineken has announced the return of its global music platform: Refresh Your Music, Refresh Your Nights. This cross-genre, cross-culture music platform invites fans to break out of their music bubbles, explore new sounds and expand their musical tastes.

Back with an exciting twist, the highlight of this platform is the all-new Heineken Fresh List – an exhilarating digital experience fostering new music discovery and connections. The Fresh List embeds the spirit of music exploration, leading music lovers to discover refreshing music experiences.

What is captivating about the Heineken Fresh List is its ability for music lovers to create refreshing blended playlists on Spotify with their friends and favourite artistes.

Unlike typical algorithms, this innovative curation process, powered by the Heineken Refreshing Algorithm, breaks the mould by intentionally introducing tracks outside common preferences, offering refreshing new music experiences. This unique algorithm enables fans to blend their playlists with multiple friends and artists, including Martin Garrix, Uriah See, as well as DJ Ashley Lau.

Heineken Malaysia Bhd marketing director Willemijn Sneep said: “At Heineken, we revel in challenging the norm, infusing every experience with a unique twist for a fresher world. Introducing the Heineken Fresh List into the brand’s ‘Refresh Your Music’ global platform reaffirms this commitment.”

Fans in Malaysia can anticipate an electrifying music event Heineken Refresh soon in Kuala Lumpur as it takes revellers on a journey through fresh tunes and a spectacular audio-visual experience.



