Renner ready for comeback

FOLLOWING a harrowing incident that nearly claimed his life, Jeremy Renner has recently unveiled a significant career milestone – his return to the set of Mayor of Kingstown for the filming of its third season.

The actor’s life-altering event occurred on Jan 1, 2023, when he heroically saved his nephew from an oncoming snowplough, only to be run over by his own snowcat, a piece of seven-tonne snowplough equipment. This resulted in Renner being hospitalised with severe blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries.

In a recent conversation with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during their CNN New Year’s Eve special, Renner shared insights into his ongoing physical therapy and discussed his upcoming album. Reflecting on his recovery journey, he expressed gratitude for the myriad aspects of life that motivate him to persevere, including his extensive family and a 10-year-old daughter.

Renner emphasised his commitment to recovery, declaring that in his mind, it is a one-way road, and he diligently works hard every day. Regarding his imminent return to the set of Kingstown, he expressed eagerness, affirming that the past year has been wonderfully busy.

Renner believes he is ready and strong enough for the upcoming challenges, with his return scheduled in a week. Throughout his recovery process, Renner has been actively updating his fans on his progress.

Notably, he made a deliberate effort to walk the red carpet with the assistance of a cane at the world premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations.