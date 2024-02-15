Renner’s return

AMERICAN actor Jeremy Renner, renowned for his portrayal of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), recently ignited a wave of excitement among fans with hints at a potential return to the franchise.

Renner’s tantalising revelations emerged during a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he delved into various facets of his life, including his tumultuous journey to recovery following a harrowing snowplough accident on Jan 1, 2023.

Reflecting on the near-fatal encounter with a 14,300-pound snowcat at his Reno, Nevada, residence, Renner shared poignant details of the incident that left him grappling with a staggering 30 broken bones.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Renner’s indomitable spirit shone through as he recounted the unwavering support he received from his fellow MCU co-stars during the arduous rehabilitation process.

Expressing profound gratitude for the camaraderie and encouragement extended to him by his colleagues, Renner reaffirmed his eagerness to reprise his iconic role as Hawkeye if the opportunity presented itself.

“I’m always game,” he affirmed, his determination palpable. “I’m going to be strong enough, that’s for sure. I’ll be ready.”

Throughout the interview, Renner provided insights into his ongoing journey of recovery, revealing significant strides in reclaiming his health and mobility.

“I’m doing probably 90% of all the things I needed to be doing,” he shared optimistically. “I think another six months will hopefully run more. I had to set goals for myself. I’ll do whatever I can — whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger.”

Renner’s unwavering dedication to his rehabilitation underscored the acknowledgement of its long-term nature.

“It’s a one-way street, this recovery,” he mused, recognising the enduring commitment required to safeguard his well-being. “The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man.”