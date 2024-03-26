Revolutionising aesthetics

IN a world where beauty standards evolve constantly, the pursuit of aesthetic perfection is reaching new heights. Enter Exion, the latest innovation from BTL Aesthetics, poised to redefine the landscape of the beauty and aesthetics industry. With its technology and results, Exion wants to revolutionise the way consumers approach skin, face, body and intimate health concerns.

A game-changer

Exion marks a leap forward in aesthetic technology, offering a comprehensive solution to address a myriad of cosmetic and medical needs. Designed as a four-in-one device, Exion presents versatility, catering to diverse patient requirements with precision and efficacy.

At the heart of Exion’s innovation lies its ability to deliver transformative results. With a staggering 224% increase in hyaluronic acid production sans needles, Exion enables natural skin rejuvenation while reducing wrinkles and lines. Clinical trials have demonstrated a 85% improvement in skin laxity and a 22% reduction in fat, affirming Exion’s efficacy in achieving desired aesthetic outcomes.

AI-driven innovation

The launch of Exion heralds a new era for medical professionals, empowering them with advanced tools to meet the evolving needs of their patients. By targeting multiple body areas and aesthetic concerns with minimal downtime and patient comfort, Exion sets a new standard for excellence in aesthetic treatments.

Driven by advanced artificial intelligence, Exion represents a paradigm shift in the aesthetic industry. Combining microneedling technology, monopolar RF technology and a patented blend of RF and targeted ultrasound technology, Exion delivers results with minimal invasiveness, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in aesthetic enhancement.

As pioneers in the field of medical aesthetics, BTL Aesthetics remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation and patient satisfaction. With over 30 years of continuous research and development, Exion exemplifies the company’s dedication to providing safe, comfortable and efficient aesthetic solutions.