Revolutionising compact gaming audio

High-performance GameBuds meet everyday convenience

Easy to fit in the palm, the GameBuds is compact yet powerful.

STEELSERIES has once again raised the bar with its Arctis GameBuds, a pair of true wireless earbuds designed specifically for gamers. These earbuds are designed to combine audio quality, smooth connectivity and all-day comfort to deliver an exceptional gaming experience, whether on a console, PC, or mobile device. But do they deliver?

Built for gamers, perfect for everyone The Arctis GameBuds are a meticulously designed gaming tool. Crafted using insights from over 62,000 ear scans, the GameBuds offer a snug, ergonomic fit that caters to all ear sizes and shapes. Multiple silicone ear tips are included to ensure a comfortable and secure fit, even during marathon gaming sessions. Their lightweight and pocket-friendly design makes them ideal for on-the-go use, whether gamers switch between platforms or step outside. The IP55 water resistance rating means they can survive rain, sweat and the occasional coffee spill, making them versatile beyond gaming.

Audio excellence SteelSeries is renowned for its audio quality and the Arctis GameBuds are no exception. Equipped with high-fidelity drivers, the GameBuds deliver rich, detailed audio with 360° spatial sound. Whether hearing an enemy’s footsteps in Apex Legends or enjoying the ambient sounds of an open-world RPG, these earbuds immerse players in their gaming world like never before. Distractions can be game-ending, but the GameBuds’ hybrid four-mic Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system blocks out unwanted noise. This feature ensures gamers stay locked into their world without interruptions. For those moments when external awareness is necessary, the Transparency Mode lets users adjust the hear-through levels with just a press of a button. Gaming anywhere, anytime The Arctis GameBuds excel in cross-platform connectivity, making them the ultimate choice for gamers who switch between consoles, PCs and mobile devices. The ultra-compact USB-C dongle supports low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connections, ensuring stable, high-speed audio for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and Meta Quest. For everyday tasks like answering calls or streaming music, the GameBuds use Bluetooth 5.3, allowing users to connect to smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. The Quick-Switch Wireless feature smooth transitions between 2.4GHz gaming and Bluetooth audio, with just a button tap. Game-changing features The standout feature of the Arctis GameBuds is their revolutionary audio customisation through the Arctis app. With over 100 meticulously crafted game-specific presets, players can tailor their sound to match the exact needs of their favourite titles. From the immersive bass of Fortnite to the crisp audio details of Minecraft, these presets provide a competitive edge by optimising in-game sound in real time. SteelSeries co-developed a custom chipset specifically for the GameBuds, pushing the boundaries of what wireless earbuds can do. This purpose-built platform enables ultra-low latency, real-time EQ adjustments and an all-around ideal gaming experience.