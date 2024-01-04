Revolutionising skincare

RECENTLY, renowned brand CeraVe took its inaugural steps into the Malaysian market, unveiling a comprehensive range of products meticulously crafted to tackle prevalent skin concerns.

With a focus on replenishing the skin’s natural barrier, the brand has made a name for itself with its innovative formulations, backed by science and endorsed by dermatologists worldwide.

Bridging the accessibility gap

The brand’s arrival in Malaysia signifies more than just a product launch, it heralds a new era of accessibility to dermatologist-approved skincare solutions.

With only one dermatologist for every 241,000 individuals in Malaysia, the lack of professional skincare guidance is palpable.

L’Oreal Malaysia Dermatological Beauty Division general manager Ashlee Ng underscores the brand’s mission to bridge this accessibility gap, offering effective skincare products tailored to Malaysian needs.

Innovative formulations

At the heart of its formulations lies a deep understanding of skin biology. Developed in 2005, the brand’s core products harness the power of ceramides and MultiVesicular Emulsion Technology (MVE) to restore the skin barrier and provide long-lasting hydration.

Unlike conventional moisturisers, the brand’s MVE technology ensures continuous ceramide delivery throughout the day, bolstering skin health and resilience.

Empowering through education

Beyond product accessibility, CeraVe seeks to empower Malaysians with skincare knowledge. By hosting panel discussions and interactive events, the brand educates consumers on the importance of maintaining a healthy skin barrier.

Real-life testimonials underscore the significance of effective skincare solutions, fostering a community committed to skin health and well-being.

Tailored solutions

Its debut in Malaysia brings forth a range of core products designed to address diverse skincare needs. From the moisturising cream for intense hydration to the foaming cleanser for gentle yet thorough cleansing, each product is formulated to nurture the skin barrier and promote overall skin health.

The brand’s arrival in Malaysia marks a significant milestone in the country’s skincare landscape. By offering accessible, dermatologist-backed solutions, it embarks on a journey to empower Malaysians with the knowledge and products necessary for healthy, radiant skin.