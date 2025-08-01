FOR the second year in a row, roti canai has claimed the top spot as the most-ordered dish on Foodpanda Malaysia while the ever-popular nasi goreng kampung follows closely at the second spot in 2024.

It is no surprise that roti canai has become the “most-loved” dish, playing a role in Malaysia’s breakfast culture and honoured as Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2024.

As for beverages, Malaysia’s love for Milo, an ultimate comfort drink has continued to get stronger than ever, with over 700,000 cups ordered, which could fill up 24 swimming pools. For generations, Milo, a chocolate malt drink, has become a staple, as it is more than just a beverage. It is a warm hug in a cup and the ultimate pick-me-up.

Meanwhile, a surge was detected for household staples with over 500,000 loaves of bread and more than 160,000 cartons of eggs ordered from Pandamart, Foodpanda’s mart. Whole chicken and enoki mushrooms also emerged as pantry essentials this year, consistently sought after by homes across the country.

In 2024, the delivery platform expanded its offerings, onboarding over 24,000 new restaurants across Malaysia. McDonald’s, KFC and Marrybrown continued to dominate as the top three overall restaurants.

Its first end-to-end halal-certified delivery service Bekal by Foodpanda continued to grow with over 23 million deliveries in 2024.