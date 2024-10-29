Russell Peters to perform in Kuala Lumpur

ACCLAIMED comedian Russell Peters is set to perform in Kuala Lumpur on April 13, 2025 as part of his return to Asia for his Relax World Tour.

The tour will begin in Hong Kong April next year and continue through Bangkok, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, before arriving in Kuala Lumpur.

Peters started doing stand-up at the age of 19 at open mics in his native Toronto and spent the next 15 years honing his craft at clubs across Canada and the UK.

Fans in Malaysia can catch the comedy icon live at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Tickets will be available through various pre-sale and general sale channels. Live Nation Malaysia members can secure their seats early with a pre-sale on Nov 8. Mastercard holders will enjoy exclusive presale access starting Nov 6.