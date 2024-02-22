Savage pursuit

DIVE into the heart-pounding quest for survival in the aftermath of a cataclysmic earthquake with Badland Hunters, an electrifying feature set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Set in a dystopian landscape where chaos reigns, this cinematic spectacle is guaranteed to enthral audiences with its mesmerising visual effects and a relentless, fast-paced narrative.

At the core of this high-octane adventure is the globally acclaimed Korean action star, Don Lee, renowned for his roles in blockbuster hits like Train to Busan and Marvel’s Eternals.

Making his Netflix debut, Lee takes on the character of Nam-san, a valiant huntsman on a perilous mission to rescue a teenager from a deranged doctor. This role not only solidifies Lee’s standing in the international film arena but also showcases his remarkable versatility as an actor.

The film’s dynamic ensemble includes Lee Hee-jun as the mysterious doctor, Yang Gi-su and Lee Jun-young as Choi Ji-wan, Nam-san’s unwavering ally. Their intricately crafted backstories and motivations contribute depth to the film’s high-stakes narrative.

The film is spearheaded by action virtuoso Heo Myeong-haeng, who is famed for top-class action choreography.