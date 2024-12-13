Share joy of good year together with Astro

TO celebrate the Year of the Snake, Astro has launched its Chinese New Year (CNY) campaign, themed “Be Joyful. Share the Prosperity”, celebrating love, empathy and sharing, as well as embracing diverse perspectives to build an inclusive and caring environment.

Astro also introduced its mascot for the Year of the Snake, Xilele, to share the joy of a bountiful year.

As part of its CNY campaign, Astro unveiled its CNY music album, a series of merchandise featuring Xilele and CNY-themed WhatsApp stickers that are available for free download via the My Astro app.

CNY album

CNY music album #xilele2025 is one of the highlights of Astro’s CNY campaign, featuring four upbeat tracks that capture the essence of the festive season.

This is Astro’s 17th CNY album and it is jointly co-created by Astro and Multimedia with Ang Chee Ciang serving as its producer. The songs are performed by 58 local artistes and each track offers a fresh and creative take.

Share Feng Nian, the title track for this year’s campaign, is a lively A-go-go styled song, creating a strong new year atmosphere with youthful lyrics and an upbeat rhythm, amplifying the joyous CNY celebrations.

Mo Fa Xin Nian is a bold latin Tango-inspired arrangement infused with complex rhythm and melody, blending new year blessings with a celebratory magic touch to bring good fortune and peace.

Yi Qi Fa Da Fa Da La is a cheerful Cha Cha-themed piece celebrating prosperity in all aspects of life — career, academics, relationships and health — while inspiring resilience to overcome challenges.

Hu Ni Zhuan Gou Gou is a a vibrant rock & roll track paired with humorous lyrics, designed to lift spirits and invoke carefree, happy moments.

Special programming

Astro is also introducing the special pop-up channel Xilele (Channel 100) from Jan 27 to Feb 28, 2025, featuring a lineup of movies, dramas, variety shows and food documentaries for the whole family to enjoy.

Not-to-be-missed Astro CNY specials include the heartwarming Astro Originals, CNY drama All The Good Things, Malaysia’s biggest Astro CNY Countdown Gala 2025, Feng Shui programme Sifu! May I Ask?, a festive-themed show Astro CGM CNY Concert 2025, Hokkien New Year countdown show I Love Hua Hee Bai Ti Gong, CNY talk show Best of Times, Taste of Home and more.

With such diverse offerings, everyone in the family can enjoy a memorable Year of the Snake together.