SINGAPOREAN actress Ferlyn Wong is set to captivate audiences with her compelling portrayal of a character navigating the complexities of dual identity in Mediacorp’s blockbuster period drama Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story.

Set against the rich backdrop of the 1950s to 1970s Peranakan community in Singapore, the series follows the lives of the Zhang family, showcasing the nuances of Peranakan heritage, and the timeless theme of family, love and redemption.

Dual identity role

At the heart of the story is Wong, who portrays two complex characters — Zhou Hong Yu and Zhang An Ya. This dual identity role allows Wong to delve into the intricacies of human emotion, embodying a deeply flawed yet redeemable character.

Hong Yu’s life is an emotional tapestry woven with adversity. As she bravely traverses the challenges of her existence, the revelation of her birth name An Ya serves as a catalyst for her quest to understand her true identity and find her rightful place in the society. With her sharp intellect and complex nature, An Ya grapples with the perpetual conflict between understanding what is right and prioritising her own needs.

“This reality is profoundly poignant, and I believe many can relate to it,” Wong explained.

Preparation

In preparation for her role, Wong undertook extensive research, including watching films like Memoirs of a Geisha to immerse herself in the emotional landscape of her character.

She also visited Malacca, the birthplace of the Baba Nyonya culture, where she engaged with the rich heritage and family dynamics of the Peranakan community.

“Meeting with Lee Yuen Thien, the fifth generation Baba of Malacca, who is also the vice-president of Baba & Nyonya Association of Malaysia was particularly enlightening. It helped me understand the refinements of family life within a Peranakan household,” Wong shared.

Wong’s dedication to her craft is evident in her proactive approach as she also engaged a Chinese teacher to polish her script delivery and sought guidance from her acting mentor, actor Christopher Lee, to explore creative interpretations of the role.

“I identified pivotal scenes essential to An Ya’s development and worked closely with Christopher to bring them to life,” she explained.

Journey

Despite the emotional and mental challenges of embodying such a multifaceted character, Wong remains grateful for the opportunity.

“I learned to accept the imperfections and moral convolutions inherent in such roles. To truly shine in a character like this, one must embrace their flaws and contradictions,” she reflected.

Wong believes that Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story is not just a tale of survival – it is a rich exploration of identity, culture and human experience. She hopes to bring authenticity and depth to this character, allowing the audience to connect with her journey on a personal level.

The Emerald Hill became the first Mediacorp Chinese drama to hit the number one spot overnight on Netflix Singapore after its premier on March 10. The series is also available on Malaysia’s Astro AEC Channel and Sooka TV.