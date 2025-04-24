Smart living, smarter tech

AI-driven devices revolutionising how Malaysians interact with homes

Transform your TV into a personalised 4K art display with AI-powered visuals that blend in with your living space.

SMART homes are no longer a futuristic concept, they are becoming an everyday reality. At the core of this transformation lies artificial intelligence (AI), which is now embedded in everything, from security systems and TVs to household appliances and routers. With global brands like Midea, Trio, Samsung and Xiaomi introducing AI-integrated products to Malaysian homes, the shift towards more intuitive and personalised living experiences has never been more tangible.

Midea unveils AI-powered air cons Air conditioner manufacturer Midea has launched four new air conditioner series in Malaysia that are equipped with AI-powered smart energy-saving systems, advanced graphene anti-corrosion technology and intelligent home integration. The Avigator, Numen, Celest and Glory Pro series are considered new benchmarks for air conditioners that will empower Malaysian households with efficiency, durability and eco-conscious comfort. Featuring the industry’s first Ecomaster AI algorithm, the new four new models – with a single tap – can achieve up to 49% extra energy savings compared to standard models. Effectively, it eliminates the traditional trade-off between ECO mode’s weak cooling and energy efficiency. Midea’s integrated Energy Management System empowers users to take control of their consumption. With real-time power monitoring, monthly electricity reports and predictive alerts when nearing preset usage thresholds, users can track and optimise cooling usage via the Midea app. To provide durability, particularly for Malaysia’s tropical climate, Midea’s inverter air conditioners are equipped with PrimeGuard 6 Anti-Corrosion Technology. It offers all-around protection for indoor and outdoor units, where critical components such as heat exchangers, copper tubing and PCBs are shielded from damage caused by heat, humidity and corrosion. Fittingly, Midea’s Cool Flash mode in the models is a great option for Malaysian weather, enabling the air conditioners to cool spaces by 6°C in just 10 minutes. Designed for whole-room coverage and extreme temperatures, this mode is ideal for Malaysia’s hot and humid climate. The Avigator, Numen, Celest and Glory Pro are now available across Malaysia via Shopee, Lazada and authorised Midea Proshops nationwide, with the models ranging from 1.0HP to 2.5HP that cater to various room sizes and cooling needs. All units are backed by a warranty programme.

AI security at doorstep: Trio and 360 Botslab lead A smart home’s most vital components are security and Trio Sales & Services Sdn Bhd is bringing the best of AI-driven surveillance to Malaysia through its partnership with 360 Botslab. Under the 360 Smart Life Group, this launch introduces a line-up of indoor and outdoor cameras designed to elevate peace of mind. At the heart of the collection is the C221 indoor camera, priced at RM329, which has an impressive 5MP resolution, dual-band WiFi and eight AI-powered functions, including face recognition, pet detection, cry detection and area intrusion alerts. It is a family-first device that adapts to dynamic household needs. For outdoor security, the W312 camera is a standout. Retailing at RM339, it features 360-degree rotation, 4MP resolution, full-colour night vision, IP66 water resistance and noise reduction, ensuring clarity and coverage in any condition. Meanwhile, for wider properties, the W302 outdoor camera (RM449) offers dual wide-angle lenses for expansive monitoring. This launch marks a significant leap forward in making advanced AI security accessible and adaptable for Malaysian homes.

Samsung’s AI vision: From walls to washers AI’s role in home living goes far beyond security, as seen in Samsung’s new Generative Wallpaper for their 2024 Neo QLed and QLed TVs. This feature, available via Ambient Mode, uses AI to generate custom 4K visuals that complement a user’s home décor and mood. Whether it is a festive theme like “Happy Holiday” or a sleek ambient scene, the AI generates visuals that blend smoothly into the home environment. Already available in South Korea, North America and Europe, a global rollout, including Malaysia, is expected this year. On the appliance front, the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is redefining home chores. Designed over three years and built with customer insights, the washer-dryer combo offers voice control via Bixby, a seven-inch touchscreen and intelligent AI Energy Mode that reduces energy consumption by up to 60% on washing and 30% on drying. With Knox security protection and UL Solutions’ “Diamond” level IoT Security Rating, it sets the benchmark for safe, energy-efficient AI appliances. Its minimalist “Monobody” design, created from a single sheet of metal, also earned accolades at the iF Design Awards 2024, showcasing how Samsung blends functionality with elegance.

Xiaomi expands AIoT ecosystem in Malaysia Tech powerhouse Xiaomi is also expanding its AIoT (AI + IoT) offerings in Malaysia, with a suite of new products that combine portability, performance and intelligence. Starting with mobility, the Xiaomi 212W HyperCharge Power Bank 24500 (RM469) is a powerhouse with 24,500mAh capacity and triple-port fast charging. For those needing something lighter, the 10,000mAh 22.5W Lite (RM79) offers portability without compromising on speed. Both power banks include AI-driven safety features like temperature control and short-circuit protection. For those seeking entertainment and productivity on the move, the Xiaomi Smart Audio Glasses (RM469) offer open-ear audio with noise cancellation and a 10-hour battery life. Designed with comfort in mind, they also include dual sound leakage protection for privacy and interchangeable frames for style flexibility. Replacement kits are available at RM169. Connectivity is also smarter with Xiaomi’s new Router BE3600 (RM249), a Wi-Fi 7 entry-level model offering speeds of up to 3570Mbps. With a Qualcomm quad-core processor and support for up to 128 devices, it is ideal for high-traffic households. The BE3600 Pro Mesh System offers whole-home coverage at RM309, supporting Mesh networking, adaptive ports and family-friendly internet protection tools.