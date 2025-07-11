No talent gap behind interim Cabinet picks, says PM

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that Datuk Seri Johari Ghani’s temporary appointment to lead the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry is not due to a shortage of qualified candidates in the government.

He said Johari, along with Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan — who is currently overseeing the Economy Ministry — are both holding interim roles pending permanent appointments.

“There’s been some confusion, with people questioning if it’s because there’s no one else available, so these roles had to be filled temporarily.

“That’s not true.

“They are just carrying out the responsibilities for now, until a full Cabinet appointment is decided,” Anwar told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Surau Ar Rahim.

Anwar said such interim arrangements are not unprecedented, pointing out that the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) now known as the Economy Ministry was previously managed under the Prime Minister’s Department.

He said the EPU was restructured following the change of government after the 15th General Election on Dec 23, 2022.

“Now, Amir Hamzah is handling some of the responsibilities, and Johari Ghani is overseeing certain functions as well. There’s no need to rush the process,” he said.

Anwar added that if opposition MPs failed to understand these temporary arrangements, “then that’s unfortunate, because they are clearly serving in an acting capacity.”

Earlier today, Cabinet Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said in a statement that Anwar had informed the Cabinet during its meeting on Wednesday (July 9) that he had agreed for Johari to take on the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry, effective immediately.