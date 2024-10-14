Home
Local
World
Business
Sport
Motoring
Lifestyle
Opinion
Images
Classified
Education
More
Going Viral
Spotlight
Berita
Advertise with us
Home
Local
World
Business
Sport
Motoring
Lifestyle
Opinion
Images
Classified
Education
More
Going Viral
Spotlight
Berita
Advertise with us
Log In
Log In
Home
Local
World
Business
Sport
Motoring
Lifestyle
Opinion
Images
Classified
Education
More
Going Viral
Spotlight
Berita
Advertise with us
Entertainment & Lifestyle
Spawn of devil strikes again
Mark Mathen Victor
14-10- 2024 11:24 AM
Garner is the only highlight in an otherwise dull prequel. – PICS BY PARAMOUNT PICTURES
Wiest (standing) and McNally play their roles completely different compared with Sidney Blackmer and Ruth Gordon in the 1968 film.
Dewan Rakyat passes amendments to Infectious Diseases Control Act
Budget 2025: Public encouraged to attend national taxation seminar
Baling flood: Beloved ancestral home now part of river course
Thunderstorm warning issued for 11 states - MetMalaysia
Luxury vehicles among contraband worth RM30.4m seized in Port Klang
Recommended stories
TODAY NEWS
1.
Dewan Rakyat passes amendments to Infectious Diseases Control Act
2.
Budget 2025: Public encouraged to attend national taxation seminar
3.
Baling flood: Beloved ancestral home now part of river course
4.
Thunderstorm warning issued for 11 states - MetMalaysia
5.
Luxury vehicles among contraband worth RM30.4m seized in Port Klang