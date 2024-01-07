SplashMania’s birthday bash

Celebrate the waterpark’s first anniversary with an ultimate park-wide experience

The waterpark will have special parade shows and sunset candies pool parties every day in July. – PICS COURTESY OF SPLASHMANIA

SPLASHMANIA Waterpark is celebrating its first anniversary by rewarding customers with a month-long celebration in July, where there will be special parade shows and sunset candies pool parties every day. In conjunction with this birthday celebration, SplashMania is offering Sun, Slides and Savings Promo with 50% off adult and child tickets from July 1 to 30. There will also be a giant cake and enormous birthday gift installations at SplashMania for the first time. Visitors can take home a free digital 360° video for an unforgettable memory.

SplashMania will also be having Beach Beats every day for visitors to groove to the hottest tunes with a daily DJ Sunset Beach Party at the Omba’King Cove wave pool at 4pm. Visitors can also meet the GL Play mascots Omba’ King, Swaggy B, Zoomi and Max by joining the Candies Maniacs Parade for a show filled with meet-and-greet sessions. Sharing the growth of SplashMania Waterpark in its first year, Gamuda Land (Leisure & Hospitality) senior general manager Liong Ve Lyn said the waterpark has attracted 800,000 local and international visitors in the past year. Within a year, the waterpark has secured three golds at the Golden Horse Awards 2023 organised by the Malaysian Association of Themepark & Family Attractions, including Waterpark of the Year, Best New Waterpark Attraction and Best Theme Park (Environment & Sustainability Initiative).