Sports Direct to open two new flagship stores in Malaysia

BRITISH retail group Frasers is set to open two new Sports Direct flagship stores in Malaysia late this year, with locations confirmed at Mid Valley Mega Mall and Sunway Pyramid.

The Mid Valley Mega Mall outlet will occupy the second floor of the South Court area, covering an expansive 21,530 sq ft. Meanwhile, the Sunway Pyramid branch will be situated on Level 1, spanning 22,117 sq ft.

The announcement was made by Frasers Group Asia in a press conference this week in Kuala Lumpur, where the group shared plans for further growth in Malaysia during 2024, with the intention to expand within Southeast Asia, starting with Indonesia.

Frasers Group Asia managing director Paul Gibbons said: “We are pushing the boundaries of traditional retail environments, future-proofing our business and improving product access to create a shopping environment that will be fit for purpose for many more years to come.”