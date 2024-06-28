Sri Lankan flavours to the fore

Sample authentic Ceylonese cuisine at Aliyaa restaurant

SRI LANKAN cuisine is shaped by centuries of cultural influences and the island nation’s tropical abundance. Anchored by fragrant rice and an array of aromatic spices, Sri Lankan dishes boast a rich diversity that reflects the country’s multicultural heritage. Aliyaa Island Restaurant and Bar in Kuala Lumpur offers a dining experience that brings the authentic flavours of Sri Lankan cuisine to the heart of Malaysia. Nestled in the serene neighbourhood of Bukit Damansara, Aliyaa provides a cosy and elegant ambience with tasteful decor that sets the stage for a memorable culinary journey. The interior is warm and inviting, featuring wooden furnishings and subtle lighting that create an intimate and relaxed atmosphere. The staff at Aliyaa are known for their friendliness and professionalism, ensuring that every guest feels welcome and well-attended to throughout their dining experience.

During my visit, I opted for the highly recommended “Aliyaa Experience Set” that promised a comprehensive taste of its culinary offerings. The meal began with a traditional Sri Lankan soup. I chose the Aatukal Rasam, a traditional broth made from mutton bones. This dish quickly became my favourite of the day. The rich, flavourful broth was deeply satisfying, and adding a bit of rice into the soup transformed it into a comforting and hearty meal. Next, we indulged in the “Kothu Corner”, a delicious and popular Sri Lankan street food dish. This delightful medley is made with chopped roti, vegetables, eggs and a choice of meat or more vegetables. The Kothu was exceptionally good, bursting with flavours and textures that highlighted the skill and creativity of the kitchen staff. Each bite was a harmonious blend of spices and ingredients, making it a standout dish in an already impressive lineup. One of the highlights of the meal was the Jaffna-style crab meat. This dish was particularly enjoyable because it allowed us to savour mouthfuls of succulent crab meat without the hassle of peeling the shell. The crab was perfectly cooked and seasoned, offering a taste that was both rich and subtly spiced, showcasing the essence of Sri Lankan coastal cuisine.