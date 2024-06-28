Sri Lankan flavours to the fore

SRI LANKAN cuisine is shaped by centuries of cultural influences and the island nation’s tropical abundance. Anchored by fragrant rice and an array of aromatic spices, Sri Lankan dishes boast a rich diversity that reflects the country’s multicultural heritage.
Aliyaa Island Restaurant and Bar in Kuala Lumpur offers a dining experience that brings the authentic flavours of Sri Lankan cuisine to the heart of Malaysia. Nestled in the serene neighbourhood of Bukit Damansara, Aliyaa provides a cosy and elegant ambience with tasteful decor that sets the stage for a memorable culinary journey.
The interior is warm and inviting, featuring wooden furnishings and subtle lighting that create an intimate and relaxed atmosphere. The staff at Aliyaa are known for their friendliness and professionalism, ensuring that every guest feels welcome and well-attended to throughout their dining experience.
During my visit, I opted for the highly recommended “Aliyaa Experience Set” that promised a comprehensive taste of its culinary offerings. The meal began with a traditional Sri Lankan soup. I chose the Aatukal Rasam, a traditional broth made from mutton bones. This dish quickly became my favourite of the day. The rich, flavourful broth was deeply satisfying, and adding a bit of rice into the soup transformed it into a comforting and hearty meal.
Next, we indulged in the “Kothu Corner”, a delicious and popular Sri Lankan street food dish. This delightful medley is made with chopped roti, vegetables, eggs and a choice of meat or more vegetables. The Kothu was exceptionally good, bursting with flavours and textures that highlighted the skill and creativity of the kitchen staff. Each bite was a harmonious blend of spices and ingredients, making it a standout dish in an already impressive lineup.
One of the highlights of the meal was the Jaffna-style crab meat. This dish was particularly enjoyable because it allowed us to savour mouthfuls of succulent crab meat without the hassle of peeling the shell. The crab was perfectly cooked and seasoned, offering a taste that was both rich and subtly spiced, showcasing the essence of Sri Lankan coastal cuisine.
For the main course, we tried the Aliyaa set, available in both vegetarian and seafood options. This set was a true feast, featuring a variety of dishes that included prawn, chicken, mutton, cashew nut paal curry, ghee rice, brinjal and several other delightful preparations. Each component of the set was meticulously prepared and packed with distinct flavours, demonstrating the depth and diversity of Sri Lankan cuisine. The combination of the different dishes created a symphony of tastes and textures that was both satisfying and exciting.
The meal concluded on a sweet note with the sweet appam, Wattalappam, a traditional Sri Lankan dessert. This delicacy was very good, offering a perfect balance of sweetness and texture to round off the meal. Additionally, we savoured the Flaming Appam, where the sweet brandy-infused appam was flambéed to perfection. The appam’s light and fluffy consistency paired wonderfully, providing a delightful end to an extraordinary dining experience. Not to forget the mango lassi, which pleasantly helped balance the spiciness of the dishes.
Overall, Aliyaa is a must-visit for anyone looking to explore authentic Sri Lankan cuisine in Kuala Lumpur. From the inviting ambience and friendly staff to the expertly crafted dishes, every aspect of the dining experience at Aliyaa is designed to impress and satisfy. Whether you are a connoisseur of Sri Lankan food or new to this vibrant cuisine, Aliyaa truly gives you the dining experience that is both memorable and delicious.