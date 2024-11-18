Star Trek props fetch record RM16m at auction

Props used by Shatner as Kirk fetched the biggest haul at the auction.

ENTERTAINMENT auction house Julien's Auctions concluded its ultimate Star Trek memorabilia event “Bid Long & Prosper” last Saturday, fetching a total of US$3.6 million (RM16 million) and setting new world records for the highest selling Star Trek props sold at an auction. The holy grail collection of over 200 original props, costumes and memorabilia from the Star Trek universe fetched astonishing results led by the captain of the Starship Enterprise himself, Captain James T. Kirk’s most iconic items used by the actor William Shatner.

Kirk’s iconic long-lost phaser from the original Star Trek television series was sold for US$910,000, a new world record for a Star Trek prop sold at auction. The second highest selling item was Kirk’s communicator, which sold for a record US$780,000. Both were held by Shatner for the first time since the series’ production in an exclusive video produced by Julien’s Auctions that kicked off the opening of Infinity Festival.

The original series’ Starfleet crew uniforms and guest star costumes designed by Emmy Award-winning designer William Ware Theiss are some of the biggest pop culture pieces in history and they sold for top prices under the hammer. Kirk's iconic burnt yellow velour tunic and Starfleet Command Bridge trousers worn in the first season of the television series sold for a huge sum of US$455,000. Another exciting highlight was a vintage red velour female engineering duty uniform that sold for US$114,300.