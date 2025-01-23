Starbucks Malaysia revamps loyalty programme

The revamped rewards programme reflects Starbucks’s commitment to creating a seamless and personalised loyalty experience that caters to the unique preferences and lifestyles of all its customers.

STARBUCKS Malaysia has launched its newly revamped Starbucks Rewards programme, featuring Stars For Everyone (SFE) and Multi-Tier Redemption (MTR) systems.

Stars for everyone

Starbucks Rewards members can now earn Stars regardless of their preferred payment method. The methods are:

• RM1 for 2 Stars with a Starbucks Card or the Starbucks Mobile App

• RM1 for 1 Star with credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets or cash.

Whether you are a frequent app user, prefer cash, or enjoy the convenience of card payments, the Stars For Everyone feature makes every Starbucks visit more rewarding.