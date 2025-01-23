Starbucks Malaysia revamps loyalty programme

STARBUCKS Malaysia has launched its newly revamped Starbucks Rewards programme, featuring Stars For Everyone (SFE) and Multi-Tier Redemption (MTR) systems.
The revamped rewards programme reflects Starbucks’s commitment to creating a seamless and personalised loyalty experience that caters to the unique preferences and lifestyles of all its customers.
Stars for everyone
Starbucks Rewards members can now earn Stars regardless of their preferred payment method. The methods are:
• RM1 for 2 Stars with a Starbucks Card or the Starbucks Mobile App
• RM1 for 1 Star with credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets or cash.
Whether you are a frequent app user, prefer cash, or enjoy the convenience of card payments, the Stars For Everyone feature makes every Starbucks visit more rewarding.
More choices, more rewards
The MTR system offers Starbucks Rewards members flexibility in how they redeem their Stars. The redemption tiers, include:
• 50 Stars: A free espresso shot, frappuccino chips, syrup or drizzle.
• 100 Stars: 50% off any handcrafted beverage.
• 200 Stars: A free signature food item or a tall-sized handcrafted beverage.
• 250 Stars: A free slice of cake or a grande-sized handcrafted beverage.
• 300 Stars: 30% off merchandise or whole bean.
• 500 Stars: A free limited-time offering.
Redemption tiers and rewards subject to change at any time as Starbucks continually enhances its programme.
Starbucks mobile app’s new look
The Starbucks mobile app has had a face lift, featuring a host of updates that enhance usability, streamline navigation and provide customers with a more intuitive and rewarding digital experience.
With its Star Luxe: The Ultimate Starbucks Rewards Experience, members can elevate their loyalty experience by becoming a Star Luxe member. Star Luxe membership offers perks such as:
With even more exciting benefits to be introduced in the future, more details about the exclusive Star Luxe membership upgrades are set to be announced in February 2025.
Offerings, benefits and terms of the Starbucks Rewards Programme are subject to change. Head over and sign up for Starbucks Rewards through its mobile app or visit your nearest outlet to join and start earning Stars today.