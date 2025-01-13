Breakdown of what is on offer in 2025

Netflix lets you stream your favourites anytime, anywhere.

THE rise of video-on-demand services in Malaysia has revolutionised how viewers consume entertainment. From global powerhouses such as Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar to regional favourites such as Viu, Malaysians are spoilt for choice in 2025. Each platform brings unique strengths to the table, catering to diverse preferences. Here is an in-depth look at what these platforms offer, how they stand out and where they overlap. Netflix: All-around crowd-pleaser Netflix remains the undisputed king of streaming services globally and in Malaysia, its appeal lies in its versatility. With its extensive library of movies, TV series, documentaries and anime, Netflix caters to audiences of all ages and tastes. Standout Features: * Flexible plans: From the affordable RM18.90 Mobile plan (480p) to the high-definition Premium plan at RM62.90 (4K HDR), Netflix ensures accessibility across budgets. * Ad-free experience: Unlike some competitors, Netflix plans to guarantee uninterrupted viewing. * Netflix originals: Hits such as Stranger Things and Wednesday continue to dominate pop culture, setting Netflix apart as a hub for exclusive content. * Kids’ mode: Parents can rest assured with Pin-protected profiles tailored for family-friendly programming. Challenges: While Netflix offers diverse content, its pricing at higher tiers may be steep for some viewers compared to local competitors such as Viu or Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar: Fusion of global and regional content Disney+ Hotstar strikes a balance between international blockbusters and regional programming, making it a favourite among fans of Disney, Pixar and Marvel as well as lovers of Asian dramas. Standout Features: * Broad content portfolio: With titles such as Ahsoka, The Little Mermaid and Asian hits such as Moving and The Worst of Evil, Disney+ Hotstar appeals to diverse audiences. * Affordable pricing: The Basic plan at RM24.90/month offers full HD quality, while the Premium plan (RM39.90/month) boasts 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos. * Sports and live events: Disney+ Hotstar remains one of the few platforms in Malaysia to integrate live sports streaming, making it a unique choice for sports enthusiasts. Challenges: Limited simultaneous streaming on the Basic plan and frequent device login restrictions can frustrate users with large households.

Prime Video: Versatility and add-on channels Amazon’s Prime Video carves out its niche with an impressive selection of Hollywood content, Amazon Originals and integration with third-party add-on channels such as MGM and Crunchyroll. Standout Features: * Affordable Subscription: At RM25/month, Prime Video offers a competitive price point, allowing users to stream on three devices simultaneously. * Add-on flexibility: The platform’s versatility is enhanced by the ability to purchase or rent movies and subscribe to additional channels. * Unique offerings: Prime Video Originals such as The Boys and Good Omens stand out for their unconventional storytelling. Challenges: The service lacks the robust regional content that platforms like Disney+ Hotstar and Viu offer, limiting its appeal to local audiences.

Apple TV+: Exclusive originals for a premium audience Apple TV+ focuses exclusively on Apple Originals, offering a curated selection of high-quality, ad-free programming. Standout Features: * Apple ecosystem integration: Compatible with Apple devices, the service offers a premium user experience. * Affordable bundles: Priced at RM29.90/month, Apple TV+ also comes free for three months with new Apple devices or as part of the Apple One bundle (from RM34.90/month). * Critically acclaimed content: Award-winning shows such as Ted Lasso and Severance attract discerning viewers. Challenges: With a smaller library compared with Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+ appeals to a niche audience rather than the masses.

Viu: Regional powerhouse Viu’s strength lies in its focus on Asian dramas, making it the go-to platform for fans of Korean, Japanese and Chinese series. Standout Features: * Dual model: A free, ad-supported tier and premium subscription (starting at RM35 for three months) cater to diverse budgets. * Localised content: Viu has successfully built a loyal audience in Southeast Asia with Malay subtitles and regional dramas. * Exclusive Viu Originals: Series such as Black and The Bridge elevate Viu’s reputation for original content. Challenges: While affordable, Viu lacks the breadth of international blockbusters found on platforms such as Netflix or Prime Video.