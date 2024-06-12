Shopping mall collaborates with Pinkfong, Baby Shark for ‘Holiday Waves’ campaign

SUNGEI Wang Plaza has unveiled its Christmas “Holiday Waves” campaign with Pinkfong and Baby Shark, in partnership with Astro. Themed Christmas at the Beach, the campaign offers shoppers a fun and alternative way to celebrate the Christmas season, transforming the mall into a tropical beach paradise. Shoppers will be delighted as the mall features decorations such as Pinkfong and Baby Shark figures at the entrance, a 20-foot-tall Christmas tree and a decorated beach scene at Centre Court.

The mall has a variety of activities and promotions planned for shoppers. Toyworld Pinkfong Island In collaboration with Toyworld, Sungei Wang Plaza presents the Pinkfong Island experience. Here, shoppers are presented with an exclusive collection of Pinkfong and Baby Shark merchandise at the Toyworld Pinkfong fair. Sand art and a variety of engaging games are available for children too.

Toyworld’s giant inflatable adventure boat serves as one of the highlights, promising to transport young adventures into a world of imagination, where they can explore and engage in a variety of festive activities. Christmas events Throughout the campaign, an array of events will take place at Sungei Wang Plaza: Pinkfong & Baby Shark special performances Pinkfong and Baby Shark come alive this Christmas, celebrating the season with special appearances that will delight young fans. With interactive live shows and screenings, children can immerse themselves in the vibrant world of their favorite duo.

Children will also have the opportunity to snap an exclusive photo with Pinkfong and Baby Shark. The photo session will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with only 30 photo passes available per slot. Festive classics Celebrate the season’s most cherished traditions at Sungei Wang Plaza with Christmas Classics. Enjoy the heartfelt melodies of carolers filling the mall with festive cheer, be captivated by the Dance Troopers’ Showdown, and delight in the heartwarming presence of Santa’s Walkabout as he shares the spirit of the season. Ukulele competition Showcase your talent and join the festive fun at the Music2u Asia Pacific Ukulele Championship from Dec 28-29. Whether you are participating or simply enjoying the show, embrace the joy of music and celebrate the season with heartwarming tunes. Exclusive Christmas redemptions This holiday season, Sungei Wang Plaza is offering special redemptions for shoppers. With a minimum spend of RM350, shoppers can bring home a cuddly reminder of their tropical beach Christmas adventure — a Baby Shark cushion from Toyworld, available with a maximum of two accumulated receipts.

Those who spend a minimum of RM80 can also redeem a DIY Christmas Postcard by We Post, We Care, with a maximum of two accumulated receipts. Shoppers can create their own postcard as they hop from station to station to collect stamps. Once the unique card is crafted, let Sungei Wang Plaza be your secret Santa! With a little holiday magic, the mall will take care of the rest and mail the postcards for free, sending festive cheer to loved ones – no matter the distance. These festive redemptions are designed to add extra cheer to the season and are available while stocks last. Both items can be redeemed at the Customer Service Counter (Ground Floor) and are subject to terms and conditions.