Experience festive celebration of colours, tradition

SUNGEI Wang Plaza is set to light up this festive season with Rona Raya, its Hari Raya campaign until April 13. This year, shoppers are invited to immerse themselves in a celebration that embraces the rich traditions of batik and songket attire, featuring decorations, cultural performances and shopping rewards. Themed Rona Raya, which translates to “colours of Raya”, the campaign highlights the beauty through captivating decorations. Be greeted by a grand traditional pondok adorned with iconic Malay elements such as wau and pelita, alongside interactive displays showcasing lemang and dodol making. The entrance is enriched with vibrant flowers, twinkling lights and lush greenery, creating a welcoming festive atmosphere. Above Sungei Wang Walk, beautifully hung batik fabrics add a touch of tradition, swaying elegantly overhead. At the Centre Court, a Minangkabau roof sits on top of an LED screen structure with a Tangga Batu Rumah Melaka as the base, forming the centrepiece of the entire decoration and serving as the digital heart of Rona Raya. Overhead, hanging batik fabrics and colourful shopping bags, in collaboration with Malaysia Super Sale by Tourism Malaysia, bring a dynamic and festive retail spirit. The entire space is filled with greenery and plants, creating a refreshing and inviting ambience. Adding to the elegance, mannequins dressed in batik fashion and local designer wear from participating brands showcase the beauty of traditional and contemporary Malaysian fashion. “This campaign is a tribute to the beautiful traditions of Hari Raya, offering visitors a space to celebrate, shop, dine and create lasting memories with family and friends,” said Sungei Wang Plaza general manager Joseph Teo.

Launch of Rona Raya The launch of Rona Raya featured cultural performances, the campaign kick-off and a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, including a free eye check-up programme. Guests included representatives from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living and the Association of Malaysian Optometrists. The event featured a fashion show by Pelita Mice in collaboration with The Batik Shop, followed by a buka puasa session with the media and underprivileged children. Sungei Wang Plaza is also providing free prescription glasses to underprivileged students. Rona Raya happenings Throughout the campaign, visitors can look forward to a variety of events and activities. The Rona Raya Happening lineup includes the Festival Warisan Nusantara, a cultural celebration of Malay heritage and traditions; the Face of Malaysia Audition, an event that seeks Malaysia’s next top face in fashion and beauty and the Ramadan Fashion Show, which will showcase modest yet stylish Raya fashion trends. Additional highlights include Tiny Hands Big Melodies, a heartwarming musical showcase by young talents; the Raya Fashion Showcase and Glam Raya Fashion Show 2025, a dazzling display of contemporary and traditional Raya fashion, Rhythm of Ukulele Music, a unique performance celebrating the soothing sounds of the ukulele and Raya Fit Fest, a high-energy fitness event to keep you active this festive season.

Adding to the excitement, there is Hari Raya Fiesta, a bustling marketplace featuring vendors and booths offering a wide range of Raya essentials. Visitors can shop for traditional attire, festive decorations, delicious Raya treats and unique handcrafted items, making Sungei Wang Plaza the destination for all Hari Raya shopping needs. Rona Raya workshops For those who love hands-on experiences, Rona Raya will feature engaging workshops that celebrate Malaysia’s cultural heritage. The Batik Workshop will introduce participants to the beauty of batik painting, allowing them to create unique designs using traditional techniques. Meanwhile, the Wau Craft Workshop will offer a hands-on experience in making Malaysia’s iconic wau kites, a symbol of artistic heritage and festivity. These workshops serve as a way to preserve and pass down cultural traditions in an interactive and fun manner.

Free eye check-up As part of its CSR efforts, Rona Raya will also feature a free eye check-up initiative in collaboration with major optical tenants at Sungei Wang Plaza and the Association of Malaysian Optometrists. Sungei Wang Plaza is home to an extensive selection of optical stores, making it a prime destination for eyewear and vision care needs. This initiative aims to promote eye health awareness while ensuring all Malaysians have access to professional vision screenings.

Redemptions with Tonton A highlight of the campaign is the Rona Raya redemption programme, offering gifts in collaboration with Tonton. Shoppers who spend a minimum of RM150 in a maximum of two receipts (or RM100 for Tonton subscribers) can redeem a Rona Raya Packet, a specially designed festive envelope pack for giving duit raya in style. For those who spend RM350 in a maximum of two receipts (or RM250 for Tonton subscribers), they will receive a Rona Raya Treats Jar, along with a free one-month subscription to TontonUp.