Sunway Lagoon unveils M’sia first hybrid water coaster

Sunway Lagoon has launched the Wild Chase Water Coaster - Malaysia’s first hybrid water coaster that fuses the heart-racing excitement of a roller coaster with the splashing fun of a water slide.

Located within Sunway Lost Lagoon, one of Sunway Lagoon’s seven unique experiences, the Wild Chase Water Coaster was developed with an investment of RM30 million. Guests will speed through over 280m of winding track, navigating high-banked curves, sudden drops and exhilarating water sprays, all set against a lush, tropical backdrop.