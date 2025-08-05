Sunway Lagoon unveils M’sia first hybrid water coaster

Sunway Lagoon has launched the Wild Chase Water Coaster - Malaysia’s first hybrid water coaster that fuses the heart-racing excitement of a roller coaster with the splashing fun of a water slide.
Located within Sunway Lost Lagoon, one of Sunway Lagoon’s seven unique experiences, the Wild Chase Water Coaster was developed with an investment of RM30 million. Guests will speed through over 280m of winding track, navigating high-banked curves, sudden drops and exhilarating water sprays, all set against a lush, tropical backdrop.
The ride is now open daily from 10am to 6pm. It is closed every Tuesday, except during Malaysian school and public holidays.
Sunway Lagoon is a multi-park destination that spans 88 acres in Sunway City. The theme park features seven unique experiences: Water Park, Amusement Park, Wildlife Park, X Park, Scream Park, Sunway Lost Lagoon and Sunway Lagoon Night Park, home to Captain Quack Land.