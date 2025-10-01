Shopping centres embrace splendour of past, present, future

Sunway Malls are ready to usher in the new year.

SUNWAY Malls has unveiled its Chinese New Year campaign, seamlessly blending tradition and modernity. Themed The Golden Era of Fortune, the campaign welcomes the new year by celebrating the splendour of the past, present and future. For the launch, Sunway Velocity Mall’s Main Atrium was transformed into a vibrant tableau featuring cherry blossoms, bustling trade scenes and contemporary art forms, paying homage to Chinese heritage. The intricate details reflect a harmonious convergence of the past and present, a concept central to Sunway’s celebration. “This year’s celebration reflects our vision of building connections between the past and the present. We hope our guests are inspired by the richness of tradition. Let us embrace the past, celebrate the present and welcome a future full of brightness, abundance and joy,” said Sunway Malls CEO Chan Hoi Choy. Shoppers can expect the same at other Sunway Malls as the malls are offering shoppers an opportunity to reflect and celebrate heritage this season.

Sunway Pyramid: A Symphony of Tradition and Festivity Shoppers are invited to immerse in tradition through joyful and meaningful decorations. From the enchanting Lanterns of Fortune to the passage of the Golden Blessings, the celebration allow promises shoppers to experience the magic of traditions. Adding a charitable touch, there is a Wishing Pond that encourages visitors to make a difference by donating to the Subang Jaya Community Ambulance. Accompanying the joy is an exciting lineup of cultural performances too. Shoppers can catch performances of Acrobatic Lion Dance and 24 Festive Drums, coupled with a vibrant Festive Bazaar featuring brands such as Eureka, Kiehls and Jynns. As for shopping perks, shoppers can look forward to redeeming exclusive rewards. Ongoing until Feb 2, shoppers can redeem a Fortuitous Angpow Set with a minimum spending of RM500 in two receipts. If they spend RM1,500 on three receipts, they can win a Padini RM50 cash voucher. For the ultimate reward, be among the Top 88 weekly spenders to win a CNY Gift Set worth over RM500, featuring a Kiehl beauty set. Sunway Velocity Mall: Tradition Meets Modern Elegance Here, shoppers are promised a celebration of tradition with the flair of modern creativity. An array of offerings are available for shoppers to experience this.

The Auspicious Heritage Booths, for instance, feature classical cheongsam and hanfu apparel, elegant gold foil art, delectable cookies and a nourishing bird’s nest. On top of that, a Golden Calligraphy Contest will be held, allowing participants to channel their artistic skills to create meaningful calligraphy. They can also stand a chance to win an elegant Swarovski earring. A variety of items are up for redemption too. From Jan 3 to Feb 16, shoppers who spend RM388 in a maximum of two receipts can redeem a Fortuitous Angpao Set along with RM10 Elle and RM10 Voir cash vouchers. Shoppers who spend RM1,288 in a maximum of three receipts can win a Prosperity Pillow and a Eureka Baby Can Popcorn. For the ultimate reward, spend RM2,288 in a maximum of five receipts to take home the Auspicious Bowl Set. Sunway Putra Mall: Uncover Treasures and Traditions Experience a celebration of joy, creativity and festiveness through curated activities, including family-friendly workshops, colourful performances and character walkabouts. The Fortune Bazaar, for one, offers a lively shopping experience, featuring a vibrant array of festive fashion, accessories and seasonal treasures to complement your celebrations.

Whereas at the Fan of Fortune, shoppers can adorn the Wishing Tree with heartfelt messages of hope and blessings for loved ones. For thrill-seekers and food lovers, do not miss the Golden Treasure Hunt: Hunt, Slurp & Win. Thanks to Mee Hiris China Muslim, the event also combines a treasure hunt adventure with the savoury delight of hand-pulled noodles and the chance to win prizes worth up to RM5,000! As for redemptions, shoppers can look forward to redeeming Sunway’s Golden Fortune Redemptions. Until Feb 16, shoppers who spend RM250 in two receipts can win the coveted Fortuitous Angpao Set along with a Fan of Fortune. Those who spend RM350 in two receipts can win the Auspicious Ramen Bowl and Chopsticks, perfect for festive feasts. Sunway Carnival Mall: A Celebration of Prosperity and Tradition Until Jan 28, shoppers are entitled to enjoy an abundance of activities at Sunway Carnival Mall. At the CNY Festive Market, for instance, shoppers can discover a dazzling collection of hampers, delicious cookies and other festive treats. There will also be live performances. From Jan 11 to 18, shoppers can indulge in the joys of an orchestra performance at 2pm. On Jan 12, 19 and 26, shoppers can enjoy traditional dance performances. Redemptions are also up for grabs as Sunway Carnival Mall is presenting Golden Fortune Redemptions this season. Those who spend RM288 in two same-day receipts can win a Fortuitous Angpao Set. Those who spend RM388 in two same-day receipts can win a Heytea RM10 cash voucher. Finally, those who spend RM688 from Jan 17, can win a Herbal Farmer Flower Tea with Knot Bag.