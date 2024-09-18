Taste of Mexico

Satisfy your food cravings at these three establishments

IF you are craving Mexican food with a Malaysian twist, you are in for a treat. Malaysia's culinary scene has been exposed to the bold and vibrant flavours of Mexico, offering unique dining experiences that infuse local flair into classic Mexican dishes. These three restaurants offer an interesting take on classic Mexican fare. Chachi Located in the bustling area of SS15, Chachi Mexican Street Food captures the essence of Mexican street cuisine while offering a comfortable and lively environment. The restaurant's friendly staff, good music and vibrant atmosphere make it a perfect spot to unwind and enjoy a delicious meal.

Chachi is known for its flavourful dishes that transport you straight to the streets of Mexico. A must-try is its chicken Al Pastor nachos, a starter that leaves a lasting impression with its perfectly seasoned chicken, fresh salsa and melted cheese all served on crispy nachos. The shrimp tacos are another highlight, tangy flavours that pairs wonderfully with the tender shrimp and crisp cabbage slaw. To complement your meal, Chachi offers a wide range of refreshing drinks. A fizzy soda or creamy milkshake, there are various picks to quench your thirst, making Chachi a popular choice for many dining occasion.

Nick's Tikka's & Taco's If you are in need of something unique, Nick's Tikka's & Taco's in Kuala Lumpur is a must-visit. As Malaysia's first Indian-Mexican fusion restaurant and bar, it takes the best of cuisines and combines them into a mouthwatering menu that you will not find elsewhere. The spacious interior is well-crafted, featuring art that reflects the fusion of Indian and Mexican cultures. The comfortable environment and lively atmosphere make it an ideal spot for casual dining and special celebrations. With a menu that offers a wide range of starters, main dishes and desserts, you will be spoilt

for choice.

Start your meal with the chicken tikka kebab, which balances the smoky flavours of Indian spices with the vibrant freshness of Mexican salsas. The mutton seekh kebab is another must-try, offering tender and flavourful bites that are sure to satisfy. For those who love a bit of heat, the spicy jalapeno poppers stuffed with a mix of cheeses are a delightful treat. And of course, no visit to Nick's is complete without trying the house special nachos, which are generously topped with melted cheese, jalapenos and a choice of meat or vegetarian toppings.

When it comes to main dishes, Nick's does not disappoint. The butter chicken is rich and creamy, with just the right amount of spice to complement the tender chicken. The mutton vindaloo offers a more intense flavour profile, with its tangy and spicy sauce pairing beautifully with the succulent mutton. For seafood lovers, the prawn briyani is a must-try, with fragrant rice and prawns that are bursting with flavour. Pair your mains with a selection of naan (flatbread), including plain, garlic or cheese to soak up every last bit of the delicious sauces.

If you are in the mood for something different, try the chicken tikka hard tacos or mutton keema soft tacos. These dishes combine the best of Indian and Mexican flavours, offering an experience that is truly one-of-a-kind. Finish your meal on a sweet note with a selection of kulfi, including pistachio, mango and saffron flavours. And do not forget to try its lassi, available in mango, original and strawberry varieties, for a refreshing and cooling drink that perfectly complements the bold flavours of the meal.

Scout’s For those seeking a Tex-Mex experience, head over to Scout’s in Damansara Uptown. This restaurant transports you to the heart of Texas with its rustic wooden furniture, sombreros hanging on the walls and vibrant Mexican tiles. The dim lighting creates a cosy and intimate setting, making Scout’s an ideal spot for casual dinners and family celebrations. For those planning special occasions, the upstairs area is available for private functions, adding to the restaurant's charm.