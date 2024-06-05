Taylor Swift re-recordings: Better or just a cash-in?

Comparing original albums against reworked versions

TAYLOR Swift’s decision to re-record her original albums, now known as the “Taylor’s Versions”, has sparked widespread interest and excitement among fans and music enthusiasts alike. With meticulous attention to detail and a desire to reclaim ownership of her recordings, Swift has gone on a journey to revisit her earlier works. Here, theSun compares the originals against the reworked versions:

Fearless (2008) vs Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (2021) The original Fearless album, released in 2008, introduced Swift to the world as a young and talented country-pop sensation. Tracks like Love Story and You Belong With Me resonated with audiences, earning Swift critical acclaim and widespread recognition. Fast forward to 2021, Swift re-released the record as Fearless (Taylor’s Version), a meticulous re-recording that stays true to the original while adding depth and maturity. One notable difference between the two versions is Swift’s vocal maturity and emotional depth in the Taylor’s Version. Songs like Fifteen and White Horse carry a weightier emotional resonance, reflecting Swift’s growth and evolution as both an artist and a person. Additionally, the inclusion of vault tracks in Taylor’s Version provides fans with a fresh perspective on Swift’s creative process, offering previously unreleased gems like You All Over Me and Mr Perfectly Fine. Another significant difference between the original Fearless and Taylor’s Version lies in the production quality and instrumentation. While the overall sound remains faithful to the original, subtle changes in arrangements and instrumentation breathe new life into familiar tracks, enhancing their emotional impact and sonic richness. From the delicate piano accents in Forever & Always (Piano Version) to the lush harmonies in Breathe, Taylor’s Version offers a refined and polished listening experience that resonates with fans both old and new.

Red (2012) vs Red (Taylor’s Version) (2021) Red, released in 2012, marked a significant departure from Swift’s country roots as she embraced a more pop-oriented sound. Tracks like I Knew You Were Trouble and 22 showcased Swift’s versatility as a songwriter and performer, earning her critical acclaim and commercial success. In 2021, Swift re-recorded Red as Red (Taylor’s Version), infusing each track with renewed energy and emotion. One of the most notable differences between the original Red and Taylor’s Version is the extended version of All Too Well. Clocking in at over 10 minutes, the new version of the song offers fans a deeper dive into Swift’s songwriting prowess, with poignant lyrics and haunting melodies that resonate long after the song ends. On this album, the vault tracks are represented by Better Man and Babe add layers of depth and complexity to the album, offering fans something to bite into with the re-recorded version. Beyond the expanded tracklist, Taylor’s Version of Red also benefits from improved production quality and sound engineering. From the crisp guitar riffs in State of Grace to the lush orchestration in The Last Time, each track is meticulously crafted to capture the essence of the original while offering a fresh perspective on Swift’s musical vision. The result is an immersive listening experience that transports fans back to the magic of the original Red era while simultaneously inviting them to discover new nuances and layers within the music.

Speak Now (2010) vs Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (2023) Speak Now, released in 2010, showcased Swift’s songwriting skill as she penned each track entirely on her own. Songs like Dear John and Mean offered a glimpse into Swift’s personal experiences and emotions, earning her commercial success. In 2023, Swift dropped the new version, saturating each track with renewed energy and vibrancy. One significant difference between the original Speak Now and Taylor’s Version is Swift’s vocal maturity and emotional depth. Tracks like Enchanted and Last Kiss carry a weightier emotional resonance in Taylor’s Version, reflecting Swift’s growth and evolution as a person and a star. On her 2023 re-recording, Swift raided the vaults for unused outtakes. These appear on the new version as Electric Touch and Foolish Ones, which highlight the quality of her songs when these gems were relegated to the storage facility. In terms of production, the reworked long player benefits from improved sound quality and instrumentation. The re-mastering and mixing is obviously turned up a notch highlighting her growing maturity as an artiste.