MISINFORMATION spreads fast, especially when it comes to

technology and social media. Whether it is advice on charging your phone or staying safe online, myths can persist long after they have been disproven.

Let us clear up some of the most common misconceptions about battery life, cybersecurity and other everyday tech topics.

Myth 1: Closing background apps saves battery life

A widely believed myth is that closing apps running in the background saves battery life. However, on modern smartphones, this practice can actually do more harm than good. Both iOS and Android devices are designed to manage background apps efficiently and force-closing them may lead to higher energy consumption when reopening them.

Instead of frequently closing apps, adjust settings like screen brightness and background refresh rates to optimise battery performance.

Myth 2: Charging your phone overnight ruins the battery

Leaving your phone plugged in overnight will not destroy its battery, largely in part thanks to smart charging technology. Modern smartphones are equipped with lithium-ion batteries and feature built-in safeguards that stop charging once the battery reaches 100%.

However, keeping your phone plugged in for extended periods in high temperatures may cause gradual wear. To extend battery lifespan, try keeping the charge in between 20% and 80% whenever possible.

Myth 3: Macs do not get viruses

While it is true that macOS is less targeted than Windows, Macs are not immune to malware. Cybercriminals develop malicious software even for MacOS users and often trick them into downloading infected files or visiting compromised websites.

However, installing reliable security software, keeping the operating system updated and practicing safe browsing habits remain essential for all computer users – Mac or otherwise.