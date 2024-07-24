JACK Black has put his rock duo Tenacious D on hold following an onstage comment made by his bandmate Kyle Gass, which seemed to support the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump.

Gass was celebrating his birthday during a concert in Sydney recently with a cake presented to him on stage. After Black told Gass to make a wish as he blew out the candles, Gass said: “Do not miss Trump next time”.

The audience responded with laughter to the clear reference at the failed assassination attempt on Trump at a rally that took place the previous day.

Black continued with the concert following Gass’s comments but last week, the actor and musician released an official statement addressing the matter.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form. After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold.

“I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Rebuke came swiftly with Australian senator Ralph Babet calling for the band’s removal from the country, along with having their visas revoked.

“Anything less than a deportation is an endorsement of the shooting and the attempted assassination of Trump,” Babet said.

Gass also posted his own statement and apologised for his “severe lack of judgement” and said the improvised line was “highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake”. He claimed he does not condone violence in any form against anyone.

Though Black’s career as an actor is much more prominent in the public sphere, he has been a musician with Gass in Tenacious D even longer, stretching back to the 90s and their friendship going further back to the 80s. The band’s albums have also included platinum-selling successes and chart toppers in the UK and US.

Prior to their Australian tour, Tenacious D played arenas across the UK earlier this year and were set to perform four more dates across Australia before travelling to New Zealand.