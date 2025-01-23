Terrifying tale of lycanthropy

Wolf Man is gripping take on lupine nightmare with stunning visuals

FROM the minds behind The Invisible Man, director Leigh Whannell and Blumhouse Productions return with Wolf Man, a thriller that breathes new life into the werewolf genre. Starring Christopher Abbott as Blake, a man grappling with familial fractures and supernatural forces, the film delivers a moody, visceral experience. While its storyline follows familiar beats, the sharp visuals and tense direction make this a worthwhile venture into the dark woods.

Family drama cloaked in terror At its core, Wolf Man explores the disintegration of family bonds against the backdrop of an unrelenting supernatural threat. Blake (Abbott) invites his wife, Charlotte (Julia Garner) and their young daughter, Ginger (Matilda Firth), to his remote childhood home in rural Oregon. Their arrival sets the stage for the chaos to come as an unseen predator lurks in the shadows, trapping the family in a house that quickly turns into a prison. The premise feels like classic horror fare: a family isolated, a predator stalking them, but Whannell injects the narrative with subtle layers of emotional tension. Charlotte, a high-powered professional, struggles to reconcile her crumbling marriage with her instinct to protect her daughter, while Blake’s transformation, both metaphorical and physical becomes the central mystery.

Predictable plot with exceptional visuals It is no surprise that Wolf Man leans heavily on genre conventions. The storyline unfolds in a way that seasoned horror fans might find predictable. However, it is the execution that makes it stand out. The film’s real star is its cinematography, particularly the sequences from Blake’s transformed perspective. When the audience is treated to the Wolf Man’s point of view, the visuals become an exhilarating, almost hypnotic blend of heightened senses and predatory instincts. The distorted angles, heightened auditory effects and kinetic movement create a visceral experience that pulls viewers into the beast’s mind. These moments are where the film shines and it is a shame they were not utilised more often. The cast elevates the material with grounded performances that keep the horror personal. Abbott delivers a haunting portrayal of a man losing control, his quiet descent into something primal both chilling and heartbreaking. Garner is exceptional as Charlotte, balancing vulnerability and resolve as she faces increasingly impossible choices. Young newcomer Firth holds her own amidst the chaos and her presence adds an emotional weight that heightens the stakes. Supporting players like Sam Jaeger and Ben Prendergast add depth to the small-town mystery, while Benedict Hardie’s role, though limited, leaves an impact.

Masterclass in atmosphere

Whannell proves once again that he knows how to build tension. The rural Oregon setting is used to full effect, with dense forests, creaking floorboards and eerie moonlit nights amplifying the film’s ominous tone. Whannell masterfully uses silence and sound design to keep audiences on edge, punctuating quiet moments with sudden bursts of terror. The creature design, while not groundbreaking, is effectively unsettling. The Wolf Man’s appearance straddles the line between animalistic and human, reflecting Blake’s internal struggle. It is a haunting reminder of how thin the line between man and beast can be. Despite its strengths, Wolf Man is not without its flaws. The plot’s predictability limits its impact and some viewers may find themselves a step ahead of the story. The film’s ending, while satisfying in some respects, feels rushed and lacks the emotional punch it aims for. The biggest missed opportunity lies in the Wolf Man’s perspective. The POV sequences are stunning, offering a fresh take on the genre, but they are few and far between. Had the film leaned more heavily into this unique visual storytelling, it could have elevated the experience from good to exceptional.

Howling good time Wolf Man might not reinvent the werewolf genre, but it does enough to stand out. Its combination of strong performances, atmospheric direction and breathtaking visuals makes it a compelling watch, even if the story itself feels familiar. The film works best when viewed with tempered expectations. It is not trying to be a groundbreaking masterpiece but rather a solid entry in the horror-thriller genre. Fans of Whannell’s previous work and those looking for a fresh twist on werewolf lore will find plenty to appreciate. The film is a visual triumph that delivers thrills and chills, even as it treads familiar territory. While it could have pushed its boundaries further, it remains a solid, entertaining film that showcases Leigh Whannell’s talent for creating tension and atmosphere.