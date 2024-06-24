Terror in Paris catacombs

IN the heart of Paris, amid the sparkling Seine and iconic landmarks, lies a lurking terror that no one saw coming.
Directed by Xavier Gens, Under Paris offers a perfect blend of horror and thriller elements with just enough camp to make it a guilty pleasure for shark movie enthusiasts.
The film follows the tale of Sophia, played by Bérénice Bejo, a marine biologist grappling with her tragic past involving a colossal, murderous mako shark named Lilith.
Three years after witnessing the massacre of her team by Lilith, Sophia is pulled back into the fray by Mika (Léa Léviant), a young environmental activist. The pair, along with river police commander Adil (Nassim Lyes), must stop Lilith before the World Triathlon Championships turn into an international bloodbath. As the trio dives deep into the murky waters of the Seine, the tension and stakes rise, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.
Fin-tastic cast
Under Paris assembles a diverse and talented cast, each bringing their unique flair to the movie. Bejo shines as the tormented yet determined Sophia, while Léviant’s portrayal of the passionate activist Mika adds a layer of urgency and modern environmental consciousness to the film. Lyes, as the tough and sceptical Adil, rounds out the team, providing a grounded, no-nonsense counterpoint to the more idealistic leads.
The supporting cast, including the likes of Anne Marivin as the Mayor of Paris and Marvin Dubart as Markus, enrich the narrative, making every scene feel populated with authentic, relatable characters. Not to be overshadowed, Lilith, the oversized mako shark, delivers a performance that would make even Bruce from Jaws proud.
Bite-sized thrills and chills
Under Paris manages to combine moments of genuine suspense with outright gory fun, perfect for those who appreciate a touch of casual bloody rampage. The film’s pacing ensures that there is never a dull moment.
From the initial attack in 2021 to the climactic showdown in the Seine, the movie maintains a high level of tension. The scenes involving the triathlon, in particular, are masterfully done, combining chaos, horror and the desperate heroics of our leads in a way that keeps viewers stressed and glued to the screen.
Setting up for a sequel
As the movie races towards its conclusion, the battle against Lilith reaches a fever pitch. Without giving too much away, suffice to say that Under Paris sets the stage perfectly for a sequel.
The final scenes hint at unresolved threads and new threats on the horizon, ensuring that fans will eagerly anticipate the next instalment. The city of Paris, with its unique blend of historical beauty and modern vibrancy, provides a fresh backdrop for what could become a beloved series in the shark movie genre.
It is a film that knows exactly what it is and does not pretend to be anything more. With its thrilling action sequences, charismatic cast and the sheer novelty of a giant shark terrorising the Seine, this movie is best enjoyed with a group of friends and a willingness to embrace the absurd.
Under Paris is currently streaming on Netflix.
DIRECTOR: Xavier Gens
CAST: Bérénice Bejo, Nassim Lyes, Léa Léviant, Sandra Parfait, Marvin Dubart, Anne Marivin
E-VALUE: 7
ACTING: 7
PLOT: 7