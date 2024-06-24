Terror in Paris catacombs

IN the heart of Paris, amid the sparkling Seine and iconic landmarks, lies a lurking terror that no one saw coming.

Directed by Xavier Gens, Under Paris offers a perfect blend of horror and thriller elements with just enough camp to make it a guilty pleasure for shark movie enthusiasts.

The film follows the tale of Sophia, played by Bérénice Bejo, a marine biologist grappling with her tragic past involving a colossal, murderous mako shark named Lilith.

Three years after witnessing the massacre of her team by Lilith, Sophia is pulled back into the fray by Mika (Léa Léviant), a young environmental activist. The pair, along with river police commander Adil (Nassim Lyes), must stop Lilith before the World Triathlon Championships turn into an international bloodbath. As the trio dives deep into the murky waters of the Seine, the tension and stakes rise, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Fin-tastic cast

Under Paris assembles a diverse and talented cast, each bringing their unique flair to the movie. Bejo shines as the tormented yet determined Sophia, while Léviant’s portrayal of the passionate activist Mika adds a layer of urgency and modern environmental consciousness to the film. Lyes, as the tough and sceptical Adil, rounds out the team, providing a grounded, no-nonsense counterpoint to the more idealistic leads.