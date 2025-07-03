ONCE upon a time, specialist aquarium shops were visible in almost every taman to cater to neighbourhood enthusiasts. But this hobby has gone out of style somewhat and has become a bit of a niche hobby. But it persists as there are those who just like having a water feature inside their home. The soothing sound of the water flowing through the filteration system and the soft whirr of the oxygen pumps lend a claming effect to a home. Couple this with the usual soft blue or green light adorning most aquariums, these water features can give the space a special sense of tranquility.

If you are looking to add an aquarium to your home, here are a few things to consider:

Size

Fish tanks come in a variety of sizes ranging from small corner-fitting units or even a micro-unit to sit on a desktop. Larger varieties can stretch to six footers (length) and will be able to house more or larger specimen of fish.

Make sure you properly measure the dimensions of where you wish to place the fish tank. Ensure there is enough room lest the aquarium ends up dwarfing the entire space.

Just gazing at fish swimming gently has been shown to significantly reduce blood pressure, so the last thing you want to do is taking on a task too big to handle leading to unwanted headaches and increased BP!

Water outlet

Make sure the aquarium has easy access to a water inlets for cleaning purposes. Fish tanks need to be serviced and the water regularly changed, so this is a must.

Last thing you want is having to pull lengthy hoses or worse, ferry bucket loads of water to and fro, creating a mess.

Power points

Same goes for power points. Aquariums will need oxygen pumps, filteration systems and lighting. Do ensure there is at least one wall power point to power these items, which will be running 24/7.

Again, last thing you want is having coils of unsightly power cables ruining the aesthetic of the room. That would be self-defeating.

Convenience

For some with fur allergies, an aquarium is a great alternative to cats, dogs or even hamsters. A fur-free environment should not then be substituted with a funky smelling fish tank. Do the necessary research or speak to fellow enthusiasts on the best filteration system for any given size of fish tank.

A hobby should be un and rewarding, not inconvenient and not a source of stress.

Species

Do you opt for fresh water fish or the salt water variety? The main consideration here is how much time and money one is willing to spend. Marine aquarium with neon-coloured salt water species along with living corals is a sight to behold but it does come with added expenditure. Getting the conditions right can be quite tricky and the consequence of getting it wrong is a tank of dead (very expensive) marine fish! Conversely, fresh water aquariums are a bit easier to maintain and can just be as delightful to watch.

Give these factors proper consideration and you are well on your way to brightening your home with a beautiful water feature.